SEBRING — The Highlands School District trails the state average in the recently released data on the third-grade reading/English language arts Florida Standards Assessment (FSA).
The FSA scores fall into five achievement levels with Level 3 considered “on grade level” and Level 5 considered the highest level of proficiency.
Statewide, 58% of the students scored in Level 3 or above.
In Highlands County, 50% scored in Level 3 or above.
Following are The School Board of Highlands County’s results by school for the percentages of third-graders scoring in Level 3 or above on the FSA English language arts:
• Avon Elementary School — 39%
• Cracker Trail Elementary School — 63%
• Fred Wild Elementary School — 46%
• Lake Country Elementary School — 42%
• Lake Placid Elementary School — 46%
• Memorial Elementary School — 43%
• Park Elementary School — 53%
• Sun ‘n Lake Elementary School — 66%
• Woodlawn Elementary School — 58%
St. Johns County had the highest in the state with 78% and DeSoto County had the lowest in the state with 34% in Level 3 or above.
Nearby counties had the following percentages of third-graders scoring in Level 3 or above on the FSA English language arts:
• Glades — 62%
• Hardee – 59%
• Hendry – 47%
• Okeechobee – 59%
• Polk – 52%
Statewide, 20% scored in Level 1 and face retention. In Highlands, 22% scored in Level 1.
Third-grade students in Level 1 on the reading assessment are typically recommended to attend a summer reading camp to improve their language skills followed by an assessment to determine if they are ready to be promoted to fourth grade.
On the top of the grading scale, Sun ‘n Lake Elementary School had 13% in Level 5 and Cracker Trail Elementary School had 11% in Level 5.
Woodlawn Elementary School had 0% in Level 5, Lake Country Elementary School had 1% of its students score in Level 5, and Memorial Elementary School had 2% in Level 5.
Both Avon and Fred Wild elementary schools had 3% in Level 5. Lake Placid Elementary School had 4% and Park Elementary School had 7% in Level 5.
