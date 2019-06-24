SEBRING — The Code of Conduct is in the process of being revised for the 2019-20 school year with changes to the Student Dress Code and updated immunization requirements.
At its meeting on Tuesday, The School Board of Highlands County will have a public hearing on the Code of Conduct with the board voting on approval to advertise the revisions to the code.
The updated immunization requirements, in the Parent Guide section of the Code of Conduct, were prompted by requirements from the Health Department, according to School Board agenda. The immunization requirements are stated for prekindergarten entry, kindergarten entry, grades one through six and grades seven through 12.
The Student Dress Code has been rewritten in accordance with the latest Florida Statutes.
The current Dress Code does not address the fashion trend of ripped jeans or holes in pants, but the updated code states, “pants shall have no holes or rips.”
Concerning sexual harassment, the updated Code of Conduct states, “A more severe consequence may be assigned by the principal based on the facts of the specific situation.”
Currently, at the secondary level, the consequences for the first offense of sexual harassment is three days of ISS (individualized study services) for a physical incident and one day of ISS for a verbal/electronic incident.
For a third offense at the secondary level, for both physical and verbal/electronic sexual harassment, the consequence is five days of out-of-school suspension.
Concerning the prohibition of possessing and/or using tobacco, there is new language in the code under the possession of electronic cigarettes/nicotine delivery systems, also prohibiting “paraphernalia of such devices containing nicotine.”
The updated Parent Guide includes the most recent grade promotion information, new language on attendance, updated student meals information and other programs and course options with added credits outside of The School Board of Highlands County.
