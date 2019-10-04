By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — The School Board will consider approving revisions to update a student conduct rule concerning acts and threats to school safety.
The revised School Board Rule 5500 Student Conduct deletes the word “serious” concerning a threat to school safety to mean it applies to all threats.
“The School Board has zero tolerance for conduct that poses a threat to school safety,” the revised rule states.
New language states, “Those acts that pose a threat to school safety include, but are not limited to: possession of firearms or other weapons, placing, discharging or throwing an explosive item or noxious substance or making threats to do so, arson, felony assault, threats of unsafe and potentially harmful, dangerous, violent or criminal activities violations as noted in the Board-adopted Student Code of Conduct.”
The rule notes that Florida law requires a student be expelled from their regular school for not less than one year, with or without continuing educational services, for offenses such as bringing a firearm or weapon to school or school function or making a threat or false report involving a school.
For other serious offenses, such as assault or aggravated assault or battery or aggravated battery, the student will be removed from the classroom immediately and placed on a 10-day out-of-school suspension pending further disciplinary proceedings, according to the rule.
New language in the rule states, “The district shall enter into agreements with local law enforcement specifying procedures so that acts that pose a threat to school safety, whether committed by a student or adult, are reported to a law enforcement agency having jurisdiction.”
The School Board will consider approval of the policy revision at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Garland Boggus Board Room, 426 School St., Sebring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.