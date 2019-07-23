SEBRING — Two district schools with struggling students may get assistance through a state supplementary services program.
At its July 30 meeting, The School Board of Highlands County will consider approval of the district’s application to the Florida Department of Education for “Turnaround School Supplemental Services” for Lake Placid Elementary and Avon Park Middle schools.
The district has listed the eligibility under the provision that, “A school that improved to a “C” or higher and no longer in turnaround status within the last two years.”
In the past four years both schools had “C” grades except for a “D” in 2018 at Lake Placid Elementary School and a “D” in 2017 at Avon Park Middle School.
The district’s Turnaround Plan includes support services that develop family and community partnerships.
For Lake Placid Elementary School, the plan shows the schools will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the school opening. This provides the foundation for engaging the community and parents in numerous celebratory events.
As part of this celebration, the staff is scheduling curriculum nights for each grade level to include an emphasis on “what your child will know and be able to do,” the plan states.
Avon Park Middle School is continuing to conduct individual conferences with parents to discuss their child’s academic achievement, expectations and goals for the year, according to the plan.
Staff will work with parents to establish an individual plan to meet the unique needs of the students in order to increase student proficiency in English language arts or math.
A curriculum “Showcase” night is scheduled to share with parents the quality of work being expected from the students and the school will host a career fair prior to spring break for all grade levels.
The plan notes, to prepare for these two events, additional funding is required to pay teachers to plan and conduct/attend these events after contract hours.
The budget for the program is $125,000 for each school.
The Lake Placid Elementary School budget for the program includes $62,000 for a part-time teacher and a full-time paraprofessional for WIN (What I Need) intervention, which is a portion of the school day that provides reading skill intervention for students in grades K-5.
