SEBRING — Fred Wild Elementary will have a new principal next year with its current principal resigning to move out of state.
The School Board of Highlands County posted the opening for the principal position at Fred Wild Elementary on Thursday with a closing date of June 12.
According to the district office, Fred Wild Elementary Principal Jeannie Inagawa was moving to Georgia to be with family.
Inagawa was assistant principal at Cracker Trail Elementary, prior to serving as the school’s principal from 2014-17. She was transferred to Fred Wild Elementary prior to the start of the 2017-18 school year.
The district is advertising for an assistant principal for Sebring High with Mike Haley vacating one of the school’s three assistant principal positions to fill the new position of director of safety and security.
Also, the district is advertising to fill a number of teaching positions with openings at the elementary level including positions at Park Elementary, Fred Wild Elementary, Sun ‘N Lake Elementary, Avon Elementary, Memorial Elementary, Cracker Trail Elementary, Lake Placid Elementary, Woodlawn Elementary and the Kindergarten Learning Center.
At the middle school level educator openings include: science and agriculture teacher at Avon Park Middle, English/language arts teacher at Lake Placid Middle and ESE and science teachers at Hill-Gustat Middle School.
The openings at the high school level include: biology, math and culinary, ag/vet tech, ESE teachers at Avon Park High, intensive reading and math teachers at Sebring High.
Support personnel openings include: school bus operators and school bus attendants, general daycare workers, lunchroom monitors and paraprofessionals.
