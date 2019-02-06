SEBRING — Before considering artificial turf, The School Board of Highlands County is looking to an expert to determine the cost of maintaining its current natural grass fields.
The School Board discussed the district’s athletic facility needs at a workshop on Monday.
A soil and turf specialist who works at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa will be doing a cost analysis for all the district’s playing and practice fields to provide the cost of getting all the fields back into shape, said School Board member Bill Brantley.
“He thinks all our fields are savable; we just need to get them under control,” Brantley said. He didn’t think anything needed to be completely resodded.
The turf specialist will provide a report to the board at its March 5 meeting.
What about Astroturf?
“We have not discussed that. We are still going over the cost as far as getting all the fields back in shape,” Brantley said.
The board wants to know the costs associated with the athletic fields before considering other athletic-related projects, he said.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said the district hired a consulting agronomist who toured all the fields Monday to provide a report on the cost to bring them back into good condition and the cost of annual maintenance.
The School Board is looking for more information before making a decision on Astroturf versus grass, he said.
Sebring High School uses the athletic facilities at Firemen’s Field, which is owned by the Sebring Firemen Inc., who have proposed the renewal of its lease agreement with the district to include a base lease rate $35,000 and an additional $60,000 annually for 15 years for the installation of Astroturf on the football field.
Before the workshop, School Board member Jan Shoop said she talked to the athletic director at Lakeland High School who “could not say enough about the Astroturf field” that they have and the safety for their athletes.
“He told me that their fields are used approximately six hours a day between all their sports and they have held up very, very well,” she said. “He 100 percent recommended the Astroturf.
“I asked him about the holes in the field that we have with the grass and he told me that no amount of fertilizer is going to keep that from happening because of the wear and tear on the fields,” she said.
School Board Vice Chair Donna Howerton said she is still open to hearing what provides the greatest longevity for the money.
In her years on the board, Howerton said, “We have expended dollars and not put in place best maintenance practice of our fields.” She looked at the Astroturf field at Lakeland High School and spoke to Coach Deron Collins about his experience and safety issues with the field.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore, along with others from the district, went to Lakeland, also, Howerton noted.
Avon Park High School is definitely going to need something done with their football field, she added.
