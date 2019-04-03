SEBRING — Instant communication of an emergency on campus — there is an app for that, which tThe School Board of Highlands County is looking to purchase to improve safety and security.
It is similar to a “panic button,” Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said. One button on a smartphone could be for an active shooter situation, which would provide an immediate alert, like an amber alert, to staff computers and cellphones. The message would state there is report of an active shooter on campus and inform to lock down immediately.
There are different software vendors that have safety applications for smartphones so that any teacher who sees an emergency will be able to notify all the staff at the school, he said.
Currently if someone sees something they would have to call the office or use the intercom, Lethbridge explained. The office personnel would have to get the message from the teacher and then relay the information with an all-call to everyone.
That takes time; the phone application would immediately notify everyone when any employee initiates it, he said.
Highlands News-Sun asked who would be notified in an active shooter situation?
“It would notify law enforcement, calling 911,” Lethbridge said. “It is really looking at response time ... everyone within the building would end up knowing, but outside of the building [would be informed] as well.”
The application uses geofencing technology to determine the location of the emergency notification, which should help the response time as well, he said.
The application has other features such as for a medical emergency. If a student was having a seizure in a classroom, the teacher would hold down the medical emergency button, which would notify Highlands County Emergency Medical Services, the school’s health technician and school administrators, Lethbridge said.
If the class was on the playground and a student was injured, the teacher would not be around a phone or PA system so they would hold down the medical emergency button on their smartphone, he said.
“It’s an emergency-type communication system that we believe will enhance the response time,” Lethbridge said. The district is budgeting for the mobile app, but it is still negotiating with the vendor.
Staff would be able to provide updates with the app, for instance, if a situation has been resolved, but law enforcement is still present, it would be communicated that the “all clear” has not been issued, but the immediate concern has passed, he said.
At its meeting on Tuesday, The School Board of Highlands County will consider approval of the amended capital project list for 2019-20, which includes the employee mobile security application software and a remodel of the Virtual Education office.
The amended list shows $36,000 for VOLO Mobile Security.
VOLO, an Armenian-based software company, developed what it calls an Active Shooter Awareness Program.
When a panic button is activated, every staff member on campus will be prompted to check in and indicate their current safety status, according to VOLO. Administrators can select individuals or groups based upon their status and send them targeted communications in real time.
