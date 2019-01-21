SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County is advertising for a transportation director with David Solomon, who currently holds the position, preparing to retire soon.
Solomon’s service with the district as transportation director was interrupted for over a year when he left to head the transportation department in a larger Florida school district.
He first served as the transportation director in Highlands from from July 2007 through August 2011. He left Highlands County prior to the 2011-12 school year to work for the Lake County School District.
In December 2012, the School Board of Highlands County approved the superintendent’s recommendation to rehire Solomon.
Upon his rehiring, Solomon shook hands with the board members and said, “Everyone should have the experience I had at least once in their life. It was a challenge working in Lake County. Mr. Cox (then superintendent) and Mike (Averyt, assistant superintendent of business operations) told me those people are different.”
During Solomon’s absence the district operated without a transportation director, but had an interim director/supervisor oversee the department.
The position’s list of responsibilities include:
• Develops and administers a district wide transportation program, including program planning, implementation and evaluation to meet all requirements of the daily instructional program and extracurricular activities.
• Supervises the inspection, maintenance and repair of school buses and other vehicles owned by the district.
• Establishes specifications for repair work beyond the capacity of district personnel.
• Develops, coordinates and administers a bus routing system.
The job opening was posted on Jan. 14 with a closing date of Jan. 25.
