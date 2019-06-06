SEBRING — Safety and security along with keeping things cool with new or upgraded air-conditioning units is the focus this summer of The School Board of Highlands County’s Facility Department.
The work continues on fence projects throughout the district to limit access to campuses to one primary entry point.
Facilities Director Mike Brown said Wednesday they still have more fencing to do, including putting in automatic gates in some locations, which will take the whole summer, he said.
The automatic gates will have visual and audio communication to the front office, Brown said. The gate would be closed, but can be opened remotely after the office determines the identity and intentions of the visitor.
Schools will still have front parking lots that are open to the public with the fencing funneling everyone to the front office reception door for a single point of entry, he explained. The automatic gates generally are falling back to secondary entry points, like to the cafeteria that doesn’t have to be open all the time, but can be monitored and opened when needed.
At Fred Wild Elementary School, workers were setting the power pole Wednesday that would supply the electricity to an automatic gate.
The summer projects include replacing a rooftop air-conditioning unit at Fred Wild Elementary School and upgrading components on another air-conditioning unit.
The recent work at Lake Placid High School included some repair work to sidewalks and other projects related to safety and security, Brown said.
“We widened the jump [connecting drive] between front parking lot and the student parking, which will allow me to put some automatic gates in there to control the incoming and outgoing traffic,” he said.
The facilities department and a fence contractor are working toward an Aug. 1 deadline to complete the fence projects district wide.
It is a larger endeavour than he could imagine, Brown said.
“We backed off roofing this summer to funnel more money to the safety and security summer projects,” he said. The only other project at Lake Placid High School is the upgrading of air-conditioning units.
In a similar project to Sebring Middle School last summer, Avon Elementary School will be getting new aluminum covers for its covered walkways.
Brown was at Lake Country Elementary School Wednesday where they were installing new ornamental security gates.
He could use another month of summer vacation to work on all the school projects, Brown said.
“It is amazing how quick the summer goes when you get buried in projects,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.