SEBRING — Registration is underway for The School Board of Highlands County’s Summer Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten Program, which will be offered at three elementary schools and the Kindergarten Learning Center.
The free program prepares Florida’s 5-year-olds for kindergarten. Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2019 and have not previously completed a VPK program.
The Summer VPK program will be held 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, May 30 through July 24, at Sun ‘n Lake Elementary School for Avon Park; Woodlawn Elementary School and the Kindergarten Leaner Center for Sebring; and Lake Placid Elementary School for Lake Placid.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided at no cost, but transportation will not be provided.
Parents/guardians must first register with the Early Learning Coalition online at elcfh.org. Click on the Family Portal VPK “to apply for School Readiness & VPK Services.”
After registering with the Early Learning Coalition and receiving your child’s certificate via email, parents and guardians should go to the school district’s website, highlands.k12.fl.us, and scroll down to “announcements” on the right side of the screen and click on “VPK Registration Information.”
For more information or if you have any questions, call Tracy Mays at The School Board of Highlands County at 863-471-5569.
