SEBRING — As the school district held a going-away party Monday for Jessica Thayer, the search for her successor as assistant superintendent of secondary programs continues.
Thayer’s last day with The School Board of Highlands County was Monday. She resigned to work with the company that offers the AVID program.
When Thayer’s position was initially advertised with a closing date of March 8, the district had seven applicants with only one from within the school district.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said five of the applicants were interviewed for the position, but Superintendent Brenda Longshore decided to readvertise the position.
The readvertisement started Monday with a closing date of April 30.
Interviews for the Lake Placid Middle School assistant principal position will be held this week, Lethbridge said.
The school’s assistant principal, Willie Hills, will be the district’s new transportation director.
The interviews for the position of human resources manager will be held April 12. The district has 12 applicants for the position.
Jodi Lee, who is leaving the position to be with family in Tennessee, said Tuesday that her last day on the job with be June 14, then she will have vacation time with her employment ending on Aug. 1.
A number of openings have been readvertised or extended.
Other current openings include:
• Third-grade reading camp teacher, a readvertisement with a closing date of April 8.
• Summer school teacher, kindergarten through second-grade, a readvertisement with a closing date of April 8.
• Elementary school music teacher (Park Elementary School), originally posted Nov. 14, the opening has been extended with a closing date of April 5.
• Instructional technology resource teacher K-12, closing April 10.
• An opening for an exceptional student education teacher at Lake Placid Elementary School, which was originally posted Nov. 1, closed Tuesday at midnight. The opening had been readvertised and extended.
Lee said there are two applicants for the position, however, the screening process will not be complete until the job closes at midnight.
Support personnel openings include: three positions in Facilities and Maintenance, four openings in Food & Nutrition Services and openings for bus operators and attendants in the Transportation Department.
