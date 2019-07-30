SEBRING — Some were brand new teachers, while others chose to relocate and continue their career in a Highlands County classroom, but they were all welcomed to the district at the New Teacher Orientation on Monday at Hill-Gustat Middle School.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said the district has about 70 new hires, but he was expecting about 60 at the New Teacher Orientation. Some didn’t have to attend because they had left the district and then returned, and some retired and then came back to work.
“We could easily use 40 more [teachers],” he said, noting that in some of those positions they have individuals that just have to pass a test to be fully certified.
Among the district’s new teachers is Victoria Langfeldt, who is a brand new teacher from Frostproof. She will be teaching 10th-grade biology at Avon Park High School.
Jenna Curry will be teaching at Lake Placid High School. She is a Sebring High School graduate, but was in Tallahassee the past seven years.
Curry is also new to the teaching profession.
She sought a change of pace from the “congested and busy” state capital, she said. “It felt like the right time to come back.”
David Edmondson, who was a long-term substitute teacher at Sun ‘n Lake Elementary School last school year, will be teaching physical education at the Academy at Youth Care Lane.
Hill-Gustat Middle School Principal Chris Doty said his school is fully staffed and good to go for the new school year.
“It is going to be a great year. We have great hires. A lot of folks who want to be around kids,” he said.
Lethbridge started the two-day orientation by introducing the School Board members who were present: Donna Howerton, Jan Shoop, Isaac Durrance and Bill Brantley.
Howerton welcomed the new teachers on behalf of the board and said they are excited to have them here in Highlands County.
“I think you will love Highlands County,” she said. “Thank you for the impact you will be making on our students.”
Addressing the new teachers, Superintendent Brenda Longshore said, “We are so thankful that you made the choice to come to Highlands County.”
In speaking with the new teachers before the program started, Longshore said some are coming from as far away as Washington state while others are coming back home to where they went to school.
“I am constantly faced with filling our positions in Highlands County and I think for the superintendents across our state and across our nation it is a problem,” she said. “We do not have enough educators.”
She knows and the School Board knows “you can find jobs anywhere you want to go, but you have chosen Highlands County,” Longshore said. “We are so blessed that you made the decision to invest in our kids in our community right here.”
