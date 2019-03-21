Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series of stories on where Highlands County ranks in a variety of health categories.
SEBRING — The Florida Department of Health has released the 2018-2021 Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP). The purpose of the summary is to “identify and address health issues important to Highlands County residents through planning and community partners,” according to the Highlands County Health Department Mission Statement.
The CHIP committee is comprised of residents, medical professionals and business leaders in their community who are looking for ways to improve the resources in the community and create a healthier society. They also identify barriers to getting the services that are provided.
Surveys are sent out online and by mail. Within those surveys are detailed and sometimes intimate questions that can show trends and educate the public on healthy lifestyles.
The surveys were filled out by 286 people and were completed over a two-week period. The gist of the survey was to ask a sample of residents what they felt would improve the health of the county, what barriers there are to health care and the difficulty getting care.
The top residential concerns in each category are:
• Health concerns. Cancer ranks the top at 32.2 percent, all types.
• Factors to improve health. Low-cost health care and insurance ranked first with 59.8 percent.
• Difficulty accessing health care services. Dentists were ranked number one at 33.9 percent.
Planning for the future of health care would depend on the growth of the county. CHIP has come out with population demographics and compared them to the state average.
According to CHIP, Highlands County is the 36th most populated out of the 67 counties in Florida. There is about 98 people per square mile compared to the state average of 364. The county is just over 1,100 square miles.
Senior citizens rank high on the population growth section at one third of the population over 65. The average age of residents is 53.4 years old; Florida’s average is 41.6. Those under 18 represent 18.2 percent CHIP said.
Men and women have different medical needs. Another big factor in providing medical care is knowing what the current gender divisions are. CHIP summary shows:
• Males make up 48.7 percent of the county. The state percent is 51.1 percent.
• Females round out the other side with 51.3 percent of the county. On the state level, women make up 48.9 percent.
