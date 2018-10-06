SEBRING — Judy Gerber is a very lucky lady and wants other women to know it. In 2007, Gerber saw a nurse practitioner to get advice about a bothersome bunion. The physician, noticing she had just turned 40, asked if she had received her initial mammogram.
“I hadn’t yet, so she gave me a bunion surgery referral and an order for my baseline mammogram,” Gerber said.
After having bunion removal surgery, Gerber went for her mammogram. When the call came — on July 4 — she knew it was serious.
“Getting a call on the holiday, well, we immediately knew something was up,” she said.
Scheduled for biopsy, Gerber was diagnosed with Ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS). “Once you are diagnosed, the ball gets rolling pretty quickly,” she said. A lumpectomy removed the mass, but margins were not clear.
“They suggested a second lumpectomy and still didn’t like the margins,” she said.
hen a partial mastectomy was suggested, Gerber considered her family history and opted to have both breasts removed.
“Cancer runs in my family and I didn’t want to go through all of this and still run the risk of having to do it all again in the future,” she said.
Feeling it the most prudent choice, she’s never once regretted it. It also allowed her to avoid follow up mammograms every six months and radiation treatment.
Due to her young age and health, she opted for biweekly chemotherapy treatment to speed things up. “Treatment has likely changed, but I’d have intravenous chemo one day then return the next day for a shot. This went on for six months,” she said.
The injection stimulated her bone marrow to produce white blood cells, but created painful body aches. With full support of her husband, Gerber took a break from her home-based employment to focus solely on healing.
“If you can do this, I recommend it,” she said. “After all, you never know when you won’t feel good and for me, taking the time to heal and get better was the right choice.”
Keeping a sense of humor about her, when her hair fell out from the chemo she joked about buying stick-on eyebrows. “I told my husband I’d buy some Mr. Potato eyebrow stickers so he’d still be able to know what kind of mood I was in each day,” she said.
Encouraging others to look at the upside, she added she didn’t have to shave her legs for six months.
With no dedicated support group in her area at that time, Gerber relied on her husband, family and friends for ongoing encouragement. “I received a card nearly every single day from someone in our church family and it meant a lot,” she said.
As she focused on healing and recovery, she signed up for the Susan G. Komen 3-Day walk. This 60-mile, fully-supported walk over three days raises money for breast cancer research and empowers participants. “I knew it would force me to start training and become active once again,” she said.
It had been nine months since her last chemo treatment and Gerber’s hair was just starting to grow back. “Our team — Cups Half Full — was named by my husband,” Gerber said.
She felt the team name was a perfect balance of humor and awareness. “A sense of humor is crucial,” she said. “That and an amazing support system will get you through it.”
In the years since her experience, Gerber provides other women with a listening ear or encouraging word. She urges women not to wait until age 50 for their first mammogram.
“I was 40 years old and it was my very first mammogram,” she said. “I had no issues or problems. Absolutely do not wait.”
She also encouraged regular self-breast exams. “If you find something before age 40, don’t wait, go get it checked out. My husband and I joke I should write a book about how a bunion saved my life,” Gerber said.
“If I hadn’t gone to get that referral, well, this may not have had such a good ending.”
