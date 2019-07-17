SEBRING — The family of Aaron Doty, who died seven years ago after a fight with two men, has won a wrongful death suit and a jury award of $700 million.
The verdict came down Monday in Sebring after a single-day jury trial against Jonathan Ray Rodriguez and Kenneth Edward Felipe, both charged in connection with Doty’s death, convicted of murder in 2015 and given concurrent life sentences.
Doty, 19, was beaten the night of July 9, 2012, at a party at the home of Rodriguez and Felipe in Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring Special Improvement District.
He was then taken the next morning to a remote wooded area in the northwest of Sun ‘n Lake and burned, while still alive.
“This was unspeakable evil,” said Scott Leeds, who with Channa Lloyd, both of The Cochran Firm out of Fort Lauderdale, handled the civil case for the family.
Lawsuit
Doty’s parents filed a wrongful death suit against Felipe and Rodriguez in 2018, and it was heard Monday by a jury of four women and two men.
The jury awarded Doty’s parents, Brenda and James, $300 million in compensatory damages and $400 million in punitive damages. The judgement holds Felipe and Rodriguez financially responsible.
Leeds said it only took an hour for the jury to return a verdict, which is reputed to be one of the largest in Florida history for a single-victim murder case.
He said some of the autopsy photos were used in evidence, as well as cell phone video from people at the party, showing Rodriguez and Felipe checking for a pulse.
Autopsy reports confirmed Doty was still alive when he was burned in a remote location in the northwest corner of Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring.
The cell phone videos also provided compelling evidence of the heinous nature of the case, Leeds said.
“We see that all the time,” Leeds said: “People photographing events and not offering help.”
The videos served as key pieces of evidence in the criminal trial, as well.
Evidence
Originally deleted from the phone of prosecution witness Cody Kennedy, the videos were recovered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Cryptological Analysis Unit at Quantico, Virginia.
One video depicts a shirtless Rodriguez verbally antagonizing an also shirtless Doty, who appeared calm, resting a leg against a wall. An unidentified female in pink tries to break up the argument, but then Felipe, fully dressed, enters the frame and hits Doty across the jaw, knocking him down.
The video then shows Rodriguez straddling and pummeling Doty’s prone, apparently unconscious body, and ends with Doty’s pants being pulled down and his body dragged away to the sound of laughter.
A second video showed Doty wrapped in a white and blue striped towel in the back of a pickup, his head resting on a spare tire with birds chirping in the background.
A red gas can was also in the frame as Felipe touched the body to check for a pulse, and said “It feels like his pulse is low, but he has one.”
Doty was then taken into the woods, doused with gas and set on fire.
“It’s hard as a mother, as a parent, and as a human being to see people would do that to someone else,” said Brenda Doty after the March 2015 sentencing.
She also testified at the civil trial, but was unavailable for comment Wednesday.
Sentences
Each man is serving life without parole for murder, life with possible parole for kidnapping and five years for tampering with evidence.
Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin said after the March 2015 sentencing that life without parole is the mandatory sentence for murder. The kidnapping and tampering sentences are the maximum sentences allowed by law.
At the time, Brenda Doty was pleased with the sentence, but wanted more.
“I’m not sure that (them) killing one person and then killing two more would bring (Aaron) back,” she said with tears on her cheeks when asked if she would have preferred the death penalty.
She said, as a mother, she was hurt to learn some of the things that happened that night from two mobile phone videos.
“I don’t think I ever worked on a case as egregious as this one,” Leeds said of his 35-year legal career. “These are the kinds of things you only read about. You just never get this close.”
Peace of mind
Blair Doty, Aaron’s older sister by two years, said this week’s jury award has brought some peace of mind.
“It’s definitely nice to know that people understand what we’re going through, and know the value of Aaron’s life,” Blair Doty said, “that they understand the severity of what transpired.”
Over the last seven years, she said her family has had their “ups and downs,” and have done as well as can be expected under the circumstances.
“We’re in a good place now,” Blair Doty said.
Memories
She remembers most Aaron’s smile — “He was more teeth than anything” — and goofiness.
“He was a clown, a joker,” Blair Doty said. “He didn’t take a lot of things serious. The things he took serious were his God and his family.”
Something like her brother’s murder has made the family second-guess the level of goodness in the world, she said.
That’s why she “absolutely” had to thank the community for coming together and for the support her family received immediately after the murder, during the trial and since then.
“It restored a lot of our belief in humanity,” Blair Doty said, adding that it restored the family physically, morally and spiritually.
Grace
Blair Doty, the mother of three young children herself, also wanted to give her condolences not only to those mourning her brother, but also to the families of Rodriguez and Felipe.
“They also lost two children. I have no ill feelings toward them. Their pain is understood,” Blair Doty said. “I hope at some point they find peace and that their children find peace.”
By her faith, she said, she can’t find peace without forgiveness.
“All things being equal,” Blair Doty said, “it’s not my place to judge them as human beings.”
