SEBRING — “It takes a village,” as the saying goes, but to save a life — the life of a local man who went into full cardiac arrest — it took a dozen.
A dozen people, including firefighters, emergency medical personnel, a deputy, two civilians and a dispatcher each received the Lifesaver Challenge Coin from Highlands County Fire Rescue on Tuesday during the Highlands County Board of County Commission meeting.
Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor said they each fulfilled a “chain of survival.” He counted six links in that chain, but said there can be any number of links.
If any one of those links breaks, Bashoor said after the ceremony, there’s a chance the patient may not make it.
In the case of Lee Pearson, who collapsed on the evening of May 6 on the sidewalk near Highlands Family YMCA, the odds of survival were slim.
They were almost none, according to Sebring Fire Chief Robert Border.
“You never see that,” Border said Wednesday, in reference to Pearson being revived by county medical and fire crews, with assistance from his firefighters. “It’s rare that someone in full cardiac arrest is revived, even before the ambulance leaves the scene.”
But that’s what happened. Bashoor said Tuesday that Pearson provided the first link of survival by being healthy and active. As a senior athlete in his early 60s, he was on his way to the “Y” to train on a StairMaster for a mountain hike.
His memory went blank when his heart stopped on the sidewalk.
Sandra Sodic, who never left work late from Sebring Regional Airport, Bashoor said, arrived on the street at just the right time to see Pearson fall.
Pearson later commented to Bashoor that Sodic must have thought it wasn’t typical for “an old man to plant face down” on the sidewalk.
She turned into the parking lot and called 911 — the second link in the chain, Bashoor said.
The next link, Bashoor said, came when Pearson got “bystander CPR.” Registered nurse Kristen Marie Angel and off-duty Highlands County Detention Deputy Chaz Abeln ran to give cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
911 dispatcher Mauriella Wise had Medical Unit 10-1 respond, the next link in the chain: emergency dispatch.
Paramedic Rebecca Crews and Emergency Medical Technician Kaylynn Pearlman would have driven just a mile from West Sebring Fire Station 10, but they were at AdventHealth Sebring, six miles away.
They got there in four minutes, and were soon joined by county and city firefighters. CPR from professionals was the next link, Bashoor said.
Lastly, Bashoor said, was “prompt loading and transport” to a medical facility with his pulse and breathing restored.
Bashoor said he finds it a meaningful coincidence that Pearson is a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, whose motto of “Semper Paratus” — always prepared — was also adopted by Highlands County Fire Rescue.
Pearson, who has met with all his rescuers personally, had only a few heartfelt words.
“This is a blessing from God,” Pearson said. “I cannot thank you enough.”
Bashoor said it’s a miracle of having everyone on scene at the right time, even now when immediate care is available and expected.
In the early days of Bashoor’s career, the nearest phone was not in someone’s pocket, but in a phone booth or the nearest house. Calling 911 might not bring a quick response then, nor would it guarantee quick revival or fast transport to a nearby emergency room.
Pearson was fortunate, but as both Bashoor and Border said, full resuscitation rarely happens.
Those honored were Sodic, Angel, Abeln, Crews, Pearlman, and Wise, along with the other emergency responders: Paramedic Field Training Officer Michael Tallent and Emergency Medical Technician Joshua Zahn from Highlands County Medical Unit 19-1, along with Lt. Daniel Lobozzo, Capt. Austin Maddox and Firefighter/EMTs Trenton Carlisle and Erving Cruz from Sebring Fire Department.
