SEBRING — Highlands County has scores of criminal cases on the docket, with status and pretrial hearings throughout the month.
This month, while a murder trial was in progress, several other cases moved further down the calendar. Many are not now nor will they soon be ready for trial, some have possible plea agreements pending and many may not go to trial, but need a lot more work before that decision is made.
In the meantime, some high-profile felony cases will remain on the Highlands County Circuit Court docket until attorneys have finished gathering depositions and have conferred with their clients on whether or not they want to go to trial and have weighed all the options, including possible plea agreements.
The cases are listed below in order of the severity of the crime they are accused of committing:
Xaver
Zephen Allen Xaver, 21, charged with five counts of murder in the Jan. 23 shooting at SunTrust bank in Sebring, has his next pretrial conference in the afternoon docket of June 20. To date, he has waived his right to be present at hearings.
Ables
Joseph Edward Ables, 70, stands accused in the May 7, 2018 death of Deputy Sheriff William J. Gentry Jr. with attempted first-degree murder, murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, resisting an officer with violence and tampering with evidence.
His next pretrial conference is set for the morning on July 12.
Joseph
Julian Thomas Joseph, 18, faces charges of attempted felony murder with a firearm with great bodily harm and robbery with a firearm in connection with the Dec. 19, 2018 shooting of a 19-year-old man in the parking lot of Dollar General at State Road 64 and Olivia Drive in Avon Park.
He has a pretrial conference set for June 19.
Rivard
Jonathan Jaymes Rivard, 22, of Lake Placid faces charges with kidnap-false imprisonment child and commit sexual battery; three counts of sex assault by someone 18 years or older, sex battery victim under 12 years old; and cruelty toward child, abuse child without great bodily harm.
He is being held in the Highlands County Jail without bail.
He was arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty, and has his next pretrial conference in the morning on June 20.
Wells
Robert James “Jimmy” Wells, 46, went to court on Wednesday for 32 separate cases of grand theft and/or fraud in connection with his roofing business’ failure to provide services to clients.
All the cases were continued to June 19.
Loughry
Jinece Elizabeth Loughry, 66, faces 24 counts of felony animal cruelty for those animals that died out of 72 she had at her home at 1367 Memorial Drive in Avon Park. The rest of the animals, it turned out, were alive and well, relatively speaking.
Upon her arrest on Jan. 3, she faced 72 counts for numerous dogs, cats and other animals roaming free or penned in stacked cages, some urinating and defecating on those below them.
Her pretrial conference on Tuesday was a continuance from March, and now her case has been continued to June 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.