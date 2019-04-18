SEBRING — The Student Dress Code has been rewritten as part of the proposed changes for the 2019-20 Code of Student Conduct and it covers dog collars and tongue rings to ripped pants and sports bras.
The School Board of Highlands County will be considering a few changes to its Code of Student Conduct with most of the revisions, including the Dress Code rewrite, prompted by an updating of the School Board’s policies by Neola Inc.
In June 2017, the School Board approved an agreement for the policy updating by the Delaware-based firm at a cost of $25,635 to be paid over four years.
The opening statements are quite different with the current Dress Code stating: “We believe that all students have the right to a safe, healthy school environment. We believe that all students have the responsibility to dress appropriately and observe basic standards of cleanliness and good grooming.
“A student’s dress and appearance should not cause disruption, distract from the educational process, or create a health or safety concern for himself or others.”
The proposed language for 2019-20 notes the individuality and rights of students and parents: “The School Board recognizes that each student’s mode of dress and grooming is a manifestation of personal style and individual preference. The Board will not interfere with the right of students and their parents to make decisions regarding their appearance, except when their choices interfere with the educational program of the schools.”
The current Dress Code states, “no head coverings are allowed,” while the proposed Dress Code has no mention of head coverings or hats.
The only part of the Dress Code that is unchanged is the closing statement that notes each school may “enhance” upon these minimum standards/guidelines and that school-based administrators have the final authority to determine when personal appearance and dress do not meet Board and school standards and also have the authority to take appropriate action.
Dog collars and tongue rings are among the jewelry/accessories that are prohibited because they pose a safety concern, according to the revised Dress Code, which also states pants shall have no holes or rips and notes that undergarments must be worn and shall not be visible (sports bras are considered undergarments).
There is no mention of ripped clothing or clothing with holes in the current Dress Code.
Hill-Gustat Middle School Principal Chris Doty said his school’s dress codes also covers colored hair, holes in pants and girls with revealing tops and prohibits attire that would be seen at a beach or gym, which are not appropriate in a school.
The issue with boys is keeping their pants at the natural waistline so their undergarments are not visible, he said.
“It is not a huge problem here because our dress code has been fairly intact for several years,” Doty said. “We will have a few students every year that we have to have some conversation with.
“When kids come in with multiple colors in their hair and those kinds of things it creates situations where it can be distracting,” he said. “Our main focus is not really fashion at school; we want to focus on curriculum and the academics and we want kids to have fun and want them to enjoy school dances and things.”
Sometimes with fashion, the young people try to be like adults a little too quickly, Doty said.
The School Board of Highlands County will have a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, where it will vote on approval to develop and advertise revisions to the Code of Conduct 2019-2020.
I've always been in favor of school uniforms for all grades. It eliminates any question about what is acceptable and erases any gang messages communicated via apparel.
