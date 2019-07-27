SEBRING — Devan Ray Miller, 23, of Avon Park was arrested on Saturday night by the Highlands County sheriff’s deputies. He now faces a slew of charges including simple assault, three counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and improper exhibition of a firearm, using firearm under the influence of alcohol.
According to the HCSO arrest report, the deputy wrote that he responded to a residence on Andalusia Street about a fight in progress. When the deputy arrived, he saw a crowd outside the residence and in the lot neighboring the home.
Witnesses pointed out Miller’s truck and said he had a gun. Deputies approached the truck and noted Miller was in the truck and smelled strongly of alcohol about him and he could not stand up on his own very well. The arresting deputy asked him if he had a weapon and Miller admitted to having a Glock 23 inside his truck, the report said.
The deputy approached several of the witnesses who told him, Miller was drunk and fell on the ground. A man poured beer down his shirt and Miller allegedly got into a physical altercation with him. Witnesses told deputies that the other man left the scene. They said Miller stayed and was belligerent and combative.
Another witness said Miller tried to hit him also but he ducked it. The report says the same witness saw Miller go to his truck and rack his gun, point it at the witnesses and say, “I’m going to kill you all,” the arrest report states. Miller threw the gun on the truck’s passenger seat. Another witness told deputies that he took the gun out of the truck and ran it into a home so Miller could not have access to it.
The witnesses who Miller pointed the gun at are going to press charges against Miller, according to the report.
