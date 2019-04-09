BARTOW — National Work Zone Awareness Week, in its 19th year, is a national public awareness campaign that spreads the message that everyone is responsible for work zone safety, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Transportation.
This year’s NWZAW is April 8-12, and this year’s theme is “Drive Like You Work Here.”
“When traveling through an active work zone, drivers are entering the ‘office’ of those working on the project and must be focused and eliminate all distractions,” said FDOT Secretary Kevin Thibault.
“From moving equipment to directing traffic, there is a lot of activity in these areas, and motorists need to be mindful,” Thibault said. “Safe work zones are a top priority for the department, and we will be working with our law enforcement partners to ensure a safe environment.”
Recent statistics from the National Highway Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) show (from 2016 to 2017) a 2% increase in total work zone fatalities and increase from 668 to 710 total work zone crashes. Those startling statistics further demonstrate the importance of spreading awareness of work zone safety and participating in NWZAW to spread the message that we all play a role in getting roadway workers home safely, the press release stated.
Additionally, there were a total of 158,000 work zone crashes in 2016 — of which 42,000 were injury-involved crashes that resulted in 61,000 injuries, according to the FDOT, which underscores the need for further awareness of how to behave and drive safely in work zones.
“We know that everyone wants to get home to their families, pets and personal lives at the end of the day, and our FDOT workers and contractors are no different,” said FDOT District 1 Secretary LK Nandam. “Please slow down and use extra caution when driving through a work zone so that everyone gets home safely.”
As part of NWZAW, the public is encouraged to participate in Go Orange Day on Wednesday, a day where individuals are encouraged to wear orange as a visual reminder to others of work zones, and post photos of their Go Orange Day activities to further spread awareness of work zone safety. While fun, participation in Go Orange Day and NWZAW goes a long way in getting much needed attention on work zone safety.
State departments of transportation, federal agencies, and other organizations will be participating in NWZAW and Go Orange Day, putting out PSAs about work zone safety, and hosting events to highlight the issue.
For additional information on the history of NWZAW, visit nwzaw.org/learn.
