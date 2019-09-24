By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — The ongoing shortage of school bus drivers is not unique to the Highlands School District, which has resorted to lengthening routes with fewer buses on the road due to unfilled driver positions.
“We are still in big need of drivers,” said Willie Hills, transportation director for The School of Board of Highlands County. “We would love to have another 10 or 15 drivers to put in place this year.
“That would allow us to shorten up a lot of those routes and remove some of the kids and put them on separate buses to get the numbers a little lower on the buses and get the kids to school a little bit faster and get home a little faster.”
There is a critical shortage of bus drivers, he said. It is not just Highlands County, it is actually a nationwide shortage.
Recent newspaper stories confirm that many school districts have a shortage of bus drivers.
A Sept. 19 Baltimore Sun story is headlined “Bus driver shortage leaves some Maryland students squatting in the aisles and sitting on each other’s laps.”
The story related that an 11-year-old male middle school student had to spend a recent ride home from school squatting on the floor of his school bus. Another afternoon, he had to sit on another student’s lap and a few times the boy said he had to cram in with three other students on one seat.
The shortage of school bus drivers led to complaints of overcrowded and delayed buses during the first three weeks of school, according to the Baltimore Sun.
A Jan. 29 National Education Association (teachers union) report is headlined “School District Looks to Teachers to Fill Bus Driver Shortage.”
The story reports a new approach to the driver shortage at Parkside Middle School in Manassas, Virginia, where administrators and transportation service workers got together and decided to develop drivers from within. They agreed to invite teachers to get licensed and start running routes. The bus gig for teachers would be voluntary and pay $18.50 an hour on top of their regular salary.
NEA noted, when a school bus driver calls in sick, someone has to pick up their route in a hurry. Students can’t be left stranded. If a school district is short of backup drivers, other drivers end up running two routes, delaying pick-ups. Crowded buses and student tardiness is the result.
National Public Radio reported in February that in January a small school in Maine was forced to cancel classes because the district couldn’t find enough bus drivers to pick up all the students. As it turns out, low unemployment has meant that across the country, workers are passing on school bus driving jobs for better-paying work.
Minneapolis CBS network affiliate WCCO reports that in Minnesota, a company called First Student, staffs drivers around the state with a minimum salary of $18 an hour and a $3,000 signing bonus. They hire drivers who are college-aged through retirement, and drivers can bring their kids with them on routes.
