SEBRING — When county commissioners cut the ribbon on Sebring Parkway Phase 3 near the end of the year, they may have to call it something else.
In addition, they may need to rename at least two of the “spokes” going off the “Sebring Roundabout” County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. has planned for the current 90-degree turn. 911 dispatch naming protocols demand it.
Commissioners said Tuesday they’re more inclined to rename the section from the 90-degree turn to U.S. 27 at Schumacher Road, which has dozens of residential and business addresses.
The stretch between Scenic Highway and U.S. 27 represents the greatest number of address number and name changes from when the Parkway was originally built, when that section was called “Fairmount Drive” and connected directly to Lakeview Drive just west of where Scenic Drive now crosses the Parkway.
Howerton told the Highlands News-Sun he wasn’t eager to broach the subject of changing road names and address numbers with the Board of County Commission on Tuesday, but it’s one he has to address.
Renaming protocols exist in the county to avoid confusion for emergency responders, so he can’t use “Sebring Parkway” for all three spokes. He’d end up with two U.S. 27/Parkway intersections and two Parkway/Ben Eastman Road intersections.
Even so, Howerton wants to avoid renaming the old Fairmount Drive section, again.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg, during Howerton’s presentation, said the county could consider keeping “Sebring Parkway” for the stretch from U.S. 27 at Highlands Regional Medical Center north to the roundabout at Memorial Drive, which is under construction.
Vosburg then suggested renaming Sebring Parkway Phase 1 to “Schumacher Road” by extending the name from the road opposite the Parkway.
Howerton, just to avoid any confusion, recommended a completely different name.
Commissioner Don Elwell preferred changing the name of Phase 3, which is unfinished and currently has no residential or commercial addresses on it.
That would have the county keeping “Parkway” for the sections that currently have it, but Howerton said the street naming 911-dispatch protocols don’t allow the county to keep the same name for a street through a sharp turn at a multiple-street intersection, which the county will have at the 90-degree turn once Phase 3 is completed.
“It’s better you come to us with a recommendation,” said Commission Vice Chair Ron Handley.
Vosburg told commissioners he and Howerton would do that.
Handley commented that HRMC officials thanked the county for planning a roundabout at the south end of the Parkway as a new main entrance to the hospital, and for helping the hospital keep its current address.
In that case, the county as able to do that by renaming part of Medical Center Way to “Highlands Avenue,” which will take effect when Highlands Avenue in front of HRMC changes to “Sebring Parkway.”
The county was also able to do that since the hospital campus is also county property, leased to whichever company operates the hospital building.
