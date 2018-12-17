This season can be delightfully busy. Between working overtime to afford something special, travelling, family, and holiday activities, our plates can get pretty full. Amidst all of this hustle is something we have to be more aware of: drowsiness. Of course we’re a little sleepier in the winter. We have lots going on, the sun sets at 5:30 p.m. and something about being a little chilly just makes us wanna curl up and cuddle. We all know the dangers of driving while under the influence, whether it be alcohol or our medications, but driving while sleepy is serious too.
According to the CDC, drowsy driving slows reaction time, which is imperative if you have to brake or steer suddenly. It also affects a driver’s ability to make good decisions, making us more prone to risky behavior. An estimation of about ⅓ of Americans has fallen asleep at the wheel. Being awake for 18 hours straight affects us as if like we have a blood alcohol level of .05 (.08 is considered drunk). Being awake for a full 24 hours impairs us as if we have an alcohol level of .10, worse than being legally drunk. Getting behind the wheel while that depleted of sleep puts not just the driver but everyone else at risk too.
Some simple but effective ways we can avoid succumbing to sleeping at the wheel could include a self imposed bedtime, keeping up your caloric intake, hydration, and exercising self care. It’s easy to get distracted by our favorite tv show or get wrapped up in a holiday party. A little bit of discipline, however, can ensure we’re well rested for the next day by imposing a bedtime. If getting up the next day at 6 is a goal, a bedtime of ten or eleven pm is reasonable and doable. And we can’t forget to get some water, protein, and nutrient dense vegetables in our diet in between all the cookies and the adult beverages. Taking care of the body by meeting its physical needs can keep us safe and free of stop light nap times.
