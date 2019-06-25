SEBRING — Highlands County sheriff’s deputies made a drug bust that yielded multiple arrests Saturday night.
The drug bust took place at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lemon Avenue in Sebring, which is also within 1,000 feet of a church, Benjamin Davis Miracle Temple Church at 808 Lemon Ave.
According to arrest reports:
• Dwight Cleon Hankerson, 29, of Sebring, will be facing charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, and drug equipment possession, manufacturing/deliver.
• Bobby Lee Mathis, 21, of Sebring, is facing possession of selling, manufacture, or delivering marijuana within 1,000 feet of a place of worship and drug equipment possession.
• Joseph Mathis III, 23, will face marijuana possession not more than 20 grams and drug equipment possession.
Arrest reports show that Hankerson and Bobby Lee Mathis were at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lemon Avenue when sheriff’s deputies got out of an unmarked car where they were observing the people on the corner. A deputy noted that several people made jerky motions as though they were trying to hide or toss items away.
The deputy reported he saw Joseph Mathis exit a Dodge Charger passenger door upon the deputy’s approach to the corner. The deputy said the smell of unburnt cannabis was evident and he saw several fresh clear baggies on the sidewalk at the suspect’s feet. The baggies were filled with a green leafy substance that would later field test positive for marijuana.
The deputy assessed the baggies were freshly tossed to the ground as there was no dew on the baggies. A total of 13 baggies were retrieved.
Bobby Mathis was detained and searched and allegedly had nine baggies on his person.
Joseph Mathias was also detained when the deputy saw a clear baggie with more green leafy substance in it on the ground near the Dodge’s open passenger door.
There was allegedly bags of marijuana at all three of the suspects’ feet. Arrest reports show there was also cash separated into denominations in such a way that it is called a “dealer’s fold” on the street. All three suspects were arrested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.