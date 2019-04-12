SEBRING — Drug Free Highlands may get a new name soon, to go with its expanded role.
“We consider ourselves a prevention hub,” Aisha Alayande said on Thursday, shortly before the monthly Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce networking luncheon, where Alayande spoke about Drug Free Highlands and plans to rebrand the nonprofit group.
She said the organization, its board and the community will revisit the organization’s mission statement in May, perhaps to come up with a new name.
“We’re moving to where our community needs us to be,” Alayande said.
Her hope is for Drug Free Highlands to solidify its role as a prevention hub, helping to organize efforts that deal with substance abuse directly, as well as attack the root causes of abuse, from as early as prenatal care.
“People do not just come out of the womb wanting to abuse substances,” Alayande said.
She said a poison called “Adverse Childhood Experiences” does this: Trauma experienced at a young age that shapes a child’s perceptions, sense of safety and mental well-being.
During Thursday’s presentation, Alayande cued up a TedTalk video on YouTube.com by Nadine Burke Harris, a pediatrician who explains in the video that repeated stress of abuse, neglect and struggling parents, with mental health and/or substance abuse, can have tangible effects on a child’s brain development.
Those who’ve experienced high levels of trauma are at triple the risk for heart disease and lung cancer, Harris explains, pleading with the audience and with pediatric medicine to work to prevent and treat trauma.
Chamber members were unable to see the entire video, however. A glitch with either a laptop or internet bandwidth stopped it and stuck it in a buffer mode.
Undaunted, but apologetic, Alayande continued to explain how Drug Free Highlands wants to coordinate community partners to combat this problem and others.
With her on Thursday, Alayande had Lindsey Kelly, Healthy Start care coordinator for Drug Free Highlands, who works out of the organization’s offices at 223 Pomegranate Ave. in Sebring, on the block behind the Nancesowee Hotel.
She also had representatives from iMAD, a program with the Heartland Rural Health Network that stands for “I make a difference.” The program teaches middle school students that they can make a difference in their lives through informed choices.
The Drug Free Highlands Coalition met Wednesday morning and discussed several ways to coordinate efforts. Courtney Green, director of Adult Education and Technical Dual Enrollment at South Florida State College, spoke with the group about attracting more students to finish their high school diplomas, or learn English, in an effort to make members of the community more employable and reduce financial stress on local families.
Alayande said she also met with the Sebring Ministerial Association at noon Wednesday, where she and local pastors talked about ways to “minister to ministers” who are doing their best to counsel people in the aftermath of the SunTrust bank shooting in January, followed shortly after that by the suicide of a deputy sheriff.
Alayande said Rev. William J. Trucano, chaplain with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, talked about training for a faith leaders workshop each year that would give insights into understanding suicide and offer means of prevention, intervention and support to survivors.
There is also training on how to counsel people who need emotional and spiritual care in the aftermath of a disaster, Alayande said, whether that’s a hurricane or a shooting.
With a strategic response to a crisis, she said, ministers and other trained personnel could provide spiritual and psychological first aid for both youth and adults.
They have planned a workshop on this subject, Alayande said, for 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 8 at the Jack Stroup Civic Center in Sebring.
Alayande said Drug Free Highlands is also looking at ways to reach out to the LGBTQ community and any other sub-communities who have felt marginalized before now.
On May 10, for example, she said Drug Free Highlands will have personnel from the Polk County Health Department to do “rapid testing” for HIV.
