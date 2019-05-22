SEBRING — Shundra Bouna Rockmore, 41, of Sebring, was arrested Saturday, May 18 by Sebring Police Department officers. She is charged with possessing ammunition by a convicted felon; drug possession, controlled substance without a prescription; and possession of drug equipment.
The arrest report shows Rockmore uses the names Bonay and Bouna also.
Sebring police officers responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lemon Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in response to a female subject wandering around with a gun. One officer made contact with Rockmore at “The Spot” on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
The officer was reportedly familiar with Rockmore because of previous law enforcement interactions with her. Rockmore told the officer she would make a statement and was introduced to the investigating officer.
According to the report, Rockmore reached into her purse and pulled out a wallet to give the investigator her identification. Police said when her wallet came out of her purse, they noticed a small bag with a white crystal-like substance fall from the wallet and onto the floor.
The officer reports Rockmore tried to throw the bag into a nearby garbage can but it did not make it in the can. Rockmore was made aware of her Miranda rights at that point. She did make a statement after her rights were read but it is redacted in the report.
In a field test, the crystal substance was proven to be MDMA, or Ecstasy. Since the baggie was used to store it and conceal it, the police considered it drug equipment.
After placing her under arrest, an officer searched Rockmore’s purse. Although that section of the report has redactions, it shows the purse contained a .9 mm bullet inside it.
After an officer ran Rockmore’s criminal history, he determined she was a convicted felon and not allowed to own a gun or ammunition.
According to the Highlands County Clerk of Courts website, Rockmore has several cases dating back to 1999. The list of offenses involve guns, drugs and battery. She is being held in the Highlands County Jail on $6,500 bond.
