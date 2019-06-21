SEBRING — Highlands County authorities said they arrested a drunk Florida woman for beating a man during an argument.
Amy Lynn Edlow, 54, of Sebring, was arrested for one count of battery of a person 65 years or older.
Authorities say Edlow grabbed a golf putter after the victim tried to stop her from leaving a Sebring home. She said she wanted to ride her bicycle. That is when the victim said he was calling law enforcement.
Edlow reportedly was angry when the victim told her she was too drunk to go anywhere, let alone on a bicycle. The fight initially started when the two stood arguing in the garage and the argument moved to the back porch. That is when she allegedly grabbed the putter and decided to strike. Deputies say the victim sustained injuries to his right arm and wrist.
After the physical altercation, the victim told deputies that Edlow said she didn’t mind going to jail at all.
Deputies said they later found the golf putter on the back porch and arrested Edlow without incident.
