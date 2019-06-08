SEBRING — Two Highlands County sheriff’s officers said they heard a loud crash Monday, June 3 at approximately 9 p.m.
Unsure as to the origin of the noise, the deputies said they drove to the area nearby to find a vehicle quickly leaving the scene. While unable to obtain a vehicle description initially, they said they found something else. One officer stayed on scene momentarily to assess the site damage. The other pursued the car and ultimately stopped the fleeing suspect.
“It was an object bouncing around in the middle of Sebring Parkway just north of South Commerce Avenue,” according to a public report. “Two signs had been severed near ground level.
“Tire impressions in the grass revealed the suspect left the roadway, drove over the curb, and then struck one sign leaving red paint.”
Ruekeyta J. Gaskin, 41, was identified as the suspect who hit the road sign. She was arrested after a field sobriety test, for multiple charges including driving while under the influence, driving under the influence with property damage, and hit and run, according to the report.
Officers also noted Gaskin was “unsteady on her feet” and appeared visibly disoriented. She also had significant damage to the front end of her vehicle up through the windshield consistent with the damage at the site. The evening didn’t end for Gaskin there, according to the report.
The report indicated Gaskin was slurring her speech when speaking with the deputy.
According to the report, Gaskin informed the deputy she was a correctional officer and had a weapon, but it was not with her.
Gaskin resisted deputies’ attempts to place her under arrest in a brawl that left her face down on the ground. She was minorly injured in the scuffle, according to the report.
Highlands County Fire Rescue responded to the scene, but Gaskin refused treatment. Deputies then transported her to AdventHealth Sebring whereby Gaskin was subject to a urine test during the official investigation, but again, refused to comply with authorities.
“She stood up in the hospital bed and tried to pull her pants down,” according to the report. “She said she was going to urinate on the floor.”
Gaskin was informed that she was not in the bathroom, the report states.
Gaskin was transported to a nearby detention facility when officers noticed she didn’t have handcuffs on anymore. Deputies secured her once again and a subsequent vehicle video review revealed Gaskin had allegedly removed the handcuffs with a key she’d allegedly hidden in her bra.
“She then threw the handcuffs out the window around the area of Sun ‘n Lakes Blvd. just west of U.S. Highway 27,” according to the report.
Gaskin was later booked for DUI and resisting an officer with violence. She was released on a $1,000 charge bond.
Gaskin was one of 18 corrections officers to graduate from the Basic Corrections Class at South Florida State College in May 2017. She graduated with academic honors.
The former North Carolina resident also has a previous arrest record in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina for speeding, failure to heed blue lights/siren, and reckless driving with willful and wanton disregard in July 2009.
