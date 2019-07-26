LAKE PLACID — Duke Energy and Overland Contracting Inc. hosted an open house Wednesday night at the Lake Placid Government Center. Representatives from both companies felt the night was successful.
Overland Contracting Inc. is Duke Energy’s contracting partner for the Lake Placid Solar Power Plant, which is currently under construction. The solar plant will be 380 acres off 100 Walker Road, just off U.S. 27.
The night was a two-fold event. It allowed residents who were curious about the plant to see photos of similar power plants and learn about how the plant works from the experts. Duke representatives were on hand to answer questions and concerns about the plant.
Maps and renderings showed the placement of the solar panels and the planned landscape buffers.
Ana Gibbs, Duke Energy’s senior communications consultant, said residents were curious about the solar site. She said some interesting questions were asked and answered, like what position are the solar panels placed during inclement weather, such as a hurricane? During bad weather the panels are placed in a flat position.
Another question was if Duke Energy has ever had a hurricane damage one of its solar sites? Gibbs said no significant damage has ever occurred from a hurricane.
The evening also allowed people the opportunity to talk to Overland Contracting, to speak with employment recruiters and human resources representatives and even Project Field Manager Greg Styron.
Overland HR representative Carly Spencer said there was some 100 people who signed in to the event.
“We had a great turn out,” she said. “It was exciting that so many people have experience working in our industry and want to work with our company.”
Gibbs said one man told her he just moved his family here from Georgia and was looking for a good job. Another man told a representative that he previously worked for Overland Contracting but because he is a caretaker, he wanted to work with them again locally.
“We are very pleased with the number of people who attended the event and are excited to see so many job applicants interested to work with us on the Lake Placid Solar Power Plant project,” Gibbs said.
Styron said he wants to stay local for as much as possible and that means everything from shopping to hiring. He has used Delaney Fence and All Around Septic for the port-a-potties. Overland Contracting and Duke should be having a positive fiscal impact in the county.
Styron said he is working with homeowners of Tomoka Heights to raise funds for the annual scholarship for Lake Placid students who go to trade school. His company will also be collecting school supplies for Lake Placid schools in August and a food drive nearer the holidays.
Some of the positions he is looking to fill are laborers, solar installers, equipment operators, quality control and civil labor.
“We are about 80% done installing the solar panel posts,” Styron said. “We will be finished with the construction by October and have about five weeks for commissioning. We will be fully operational to the grid by December.”
Styron said he hired about 110 people who he is pleased with now. Styron said people should apply for jobs because, even if they don’t get hired on for the Duke Energy solar project, Overland has projects that need employees all year long.
Some of the projects are located in Arcadia, Clewiston, Punta Gorda, Tampa and more. Spencer said there is a job listing and potential employees should upload a resume and work experience to overlandcontracting.jobs.
