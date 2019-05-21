SEBRING — Duke Energy employees, in partnership with Highlands Hammock State Park, will install 13 informational kiosks throughout the state park, five of which were previously built by skilled Duke Energy volunteers.

They will also remove sand pines in the park as the first phase of a native scrub habitat restoration for the endangered Florida scrub jay.

This will take place from 9-11:30 a.m. today at Highlands Hammock State Park, 5931 Hammock Road, in Sebring.

Duke Energy employees volunteered more than 23,000 hours across Florida last year. This year, between May and June, they will host volunteer activities at several state parks, which are called Park Power Days.

