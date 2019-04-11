LAKE PLACID — Duke Energy Florida is slated to turn dirt in May as the town’s first solar plant just north of the new Town Hall off U.S. 27. Duke Energy Florida, or DEF, has taken over the project from the original company, EDF Renewables. The plant location will be on St. Johns Street across from Lake June. DEF says it will be operating by December.
The 380-acre solar farm will produce 45 megawatts (MW) of energy to go towards DEF’s goal of adding 700 MW of solar generation throughout Florida through 2022, according to an April 9 press release. DEF is planning on spending $1 billion to that end.
The farm will be a long-term lease of the acreage from Cow Slough and Price Groves, which are owned by members of the Smoak family. The properties are currently used as orange groves.
Ana Gibbs, Duke Energy spokeswoman, said she was not exactly sure how long the lease was for when asked. The EDF Renewables lease was for at least 25 years with an option for more years. EDF Renewables told Highlands County Board of Adjustment last January a solar project life span would be about 25 years.
“At peak production, the farm will be able to power some 12,000 homes at any given time,” Gibbs said.
Duke also announced there would be two other new solar farms, Trenton Solar Power Plant in Gilchrist County and DeBarry Solar Plant in Volusia, coming.
“These three solar power plants are expected to eliminate nearly 800 million pounds of carbon dioxide emissions in Florida each year upon commercial operation. That’s the equivalent of taking about 70,000 passenger cars off the road each year,” said Catherine Stempien, Duke Energy Florida state president.
“These projects represent our commitment to the environment and more fuel diversity in the state as we strategically pace the expansion of renewable generation for our Florida customers’ benefit,” Stempien said.
DEF has filed with the Florida Public Service Commission in order to recoup the investment in the three solar plants.
“The impact to the residential customer rates for the Lake Placid solar plant will is estimated to be about 22 cents per 1,000 kilowatt hours,” Gibbs said. The recovery impact would be seen as of January 2020.
“The price per kilowatt is roughly $128 monthly,” Gibbs said. “So, round it up to $130 and your bill would be $130.22. I am not sure what the price per kilowatt hours will be in January.”
Lake Placid is getting a bargain as the recovery impact for DeBarry [Volusia] is 33 cents per 1,000 kilowatt hours and Trenton [Gilchrist] is 37 cents per 1,000 kilowatt hours.
Duke Energy said commercial and industrial customers “would see approximately half a percent change or less per project.”
