AVON PARK — Duke Energy will be holding a public presentation of the Site Readiness Program findings at 2:30 p.m. July 11 at South Florida State College’s University Center Auditorium.
The Duke Energy program involves the industrial site near the Nucor Steel Florida’s $240 million micro-mill steel rebar facility that is being built just north of the Polk/Highlands County line.
Meghan DiGiacomo, of Highlands County Economic Development, provided some background on the Duke program noting that Highlands County was one of only three communities selected by Duke Energy’s Economic Development’s team to participate in their 2019 Site Readiness Program.
The program includes the following:
• Initial assessment of industrial sites (existing or potential) from the perspective of a top site selection consulting firm (Global Location Strategies). The firm will also evaluate the quality of the RFI (request for information) submittal and site visit, to be included in a final report at the conclusion of the program.
• A detailed “buildable area” assessment and development of conceptual plans for the site(s) by expert land use / site planners / engineers (Ardurra).
• The entire cost for the program is covered by Duke Energy Florida as a commitment to development product in Florida.
DiGiacomo states that while the site undergoing the program is about 120 acres in north Avon Park, all interested parties are encouraged to attend this presentation including county and municipal leadership, commissioners, council members, planning and zoning boards, chambers, CRAs, land owners, brokers, etc.
“A lot of work goes into developing a shovel ready, competitive, industrial site for business prospects, and this program and final presentation including an economic development overview and detailed final report on the site, including a presentation of conceptual plans will be extremely informative to all parties, as there are more development opportunities across the county,” she said.
