SEBRING — Josh Cobb and Wynndee Golemon are one of the hottest county duos around. They are coming from Graceville, in Florida’s Panhandle, to entertain folks at the Caladium Festival.
obb is proud to be returning from his debut last year at the festival. This time he is bringing Golemon with him.
The tiny town is in for a big treat with the duo. Cobb and Golemon met through the Orange Blossom Country Music Association International and have been singing together ever since. In September the duo will have sung together for two years.
When the pair started singing, they probably didn’t think they would win a prestigious award after only six months of singing together. Yet, that’s exactly what happened. They won the 2019 Traditional Country Duo of the Year Award from the North American Country Music Association International.
The pair knows what people in Central Florida want to hear; they are both natives. Cobb is from Orange County and Golemon was born and raised in the Napes/Fort Myers area. They both live in Graceville now. Golemon moved to Graceville with her daughters to be nearer her singing partner.
Cobb is a national recording artist who discovered singing after he left the United States Army. Although Cobb had sung in church, it was as a disabled veteran that he discovered his passion for singing, his wife Dawn said.
“He loves to sing and perform,” Dawn Cobb said. “It helps with the PTSD. He is in his happy zone when he is singing.”
Cobb just finished recording his solo album, “The Chain,” and will feature two original songs and cover songs. Highlights of his career include singing with T. Graham Brown, David Frizzell and David Ball. A dream for Cobb is to sing alongside George Strait.
Cobb can be followed on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok.
Golemon’s love affair with singing started at an early age. At just 14-years-old she was singing in her community. She would go on to join a band that performed everything from Elvis to the Go-Go’s. This taught her how to sing in different genres and with different types of music.
“After that she joined a country band becoming the sweetheart of the Eagles, Elks and Moose clubs. That gave her a wide variety of tunes to sing. But, her favorite being Classic Country songs and Patsy Cline,” her promoter said.
Turning sweet 16 was a good omen for Golemon. That year, she won a competition to open for Faron Young and Engelbert Humperdinck. Since then, she has opened for artists such as Terri Gibbs, David Ball, Mark Chestnutt, Blake Shelton and Daryle Singletary. She has won many awards and competition.
“My favorite thing about performing is seeing the reaction that the people give me,” Golemon said. “I am a people person. I love to watch the crowds.”
Cobb and Golemon will perform together as Half a Shot Duo at 11:30 a.m. Friday and 1:40 p.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.