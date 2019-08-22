SEBRING — The Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County will honor Jackie Webster at its meeting Saturday. Webster is a lifelong Democrat and has been a member of the DWC for the past 20 years.
Although a Sebring native, Webster spent a large part of her youth and early adult life in other cities. Her father held jobs in Tampa and Gary, Indiana. Her husband, Henry B. Webster, was a native of Sebring, but his employment took them to diverse locations like Tuskegee, Alabama, Grand Island, Nebraska, and Leavenworth, Kansas. In 1985, Webster came home to Sebring — this time to stay.
At that time, she began joining her mother, Winifred Payne Haslinger, at DWC monthly meetings. The meetings gave Webster the opportunity to get to know many of the founders and early members of the club, like Anne Bond, Margaret Turnbull, and Doris Gentry. When Webster’s mother passed away in 2000, she joined the DWC.
“My mother was always very active in politics. She also was an election poll worker for many years,” Webster said. “My dad, who was also a Democrat, always emphasized that I should respect everyone’s opinions, even those with different political views.”
At the August meeting, DWC members also will celebrate Women’s Equality Day, which occurs on Aug. 26. It is on that date in 1920 that Congress certified the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting women the right to vote.
Women’s Equality Day has been celebrated since 1973, when Congress passed a resolution to that effect, at the behest of then U.S. Rep. Bella Abzug (D-NY). Yellow roses were symbols of the suffragette cause, so members are encouraged to wear yellow to the meeting this weekend.
Members also will hear from Jamie Clinton, regional organizer for Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida. Clinton will provide updates on state and national legislation and advocacy activities related to reproductive rights issues.
The meeting will be held at Democratic Party Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway (next to Ruby Tuesday). Meet and greet begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by the meeting at 10 a.m. Members are encouraged to come early and enjoy refreshments and conversation with fellow Democrats.
For more information, call Highlands County DWC President Susie Johnson at 863-385-0008.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.