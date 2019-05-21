SEBRING — Lee Pearson left home and jogged to Highlands Family YMCA at 6:30 p.m. May 6. He doesn’t remember having a heart attack.
“I felt normal. I had no indication anything was wrong until I woke up in the hospital,” he said. “I didn’t feel the fall. I don’t know the exact spot.”
Had he not gotten immediate medical assistance from people nearby, and had Emergency Medical Services not arrived soon after that to take him to a hospital, he might not have made it.
This week, as communities all over the nation recognize Emergency Medical Services for providing quick, emergency care to bridge the time between a life-threatening incident and intensive medical care, Highlands County Emergency Medical Director Dustin Fitch is reaching out to people who helped Pearson.
He hopes to honor those people with a “Lifesaver” challenge coin, as soon as he can gather their names.
“A local man is alive thanks to quick thinking and action from bystanders and emergency responders,” Fitch said.
Sharon Pearson, Lee’s wife, confessed to never having seen someone stop breathing and not die.
Lee Pearson said he was just jogging lightly — “pretty pedestrian for me” — on his way to the YMCA to use a StairMaster to practice for a planned hike up Longs Peak in Colorado — a 14,000-foot peak.
He had won the 60- to 64-year-old category at the state senior games in 2017: Gold medal for the 400-meter run and bronze for the long jump.
Sharon Pearson wasn’t worried anything would happen to him. “The thought never crossed my mind,” she said.
As Lee Pearson neared the YMCA, Kristen Marie Angel at Max Long Recreation Complex, wife and mother of six, sat down to feed five of the six while one of her boys played baseball.
She didn’t expect to help a life, but she did notice people running through the parking lot toward the street.
Someone told her a man was over there not breathing, and probably needed her help.
A registered nurse employed at Kenilworth Care and Rehabilitation Center, Angel had just renewed her two-year certification in cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
She’d been an RN since 2015 and had worked in the medical field for years.
Angel left the kids with her husband, ran over to the man and found him on the sidewalk in front of the “Y,” blue in the face, with a dozen people standing around.
She started mouth-to-mouth breathing. Another started chest compressions. Others helped, but she didn’t catch many names.
Someone must have called 911 because firefighters showed up after two to three minutes and took over.
In the early 1970s, communities started incorporating paramedic units in fire departments, and now all firefighters are dual-trained as paramedics or emergency medical technicians.
When asked if she hesitated, Angel said no.
“I went straight into ‘nurse mode,’” she said.
Once the other person started compressions, she started mouth-to-mouth, without a germ-resistant barrier.
“I know if it was me, I would want people to try and bring me back to life,” she said.
EMS took Lee Pearson to Highlands Regional Medical Center, and he was flown out to Bay Pines Veterans Administration Hospital in Tampa.
By this time, Sharon Pearson had gone from angry when he didn’t show up after the YMCA closed to worried. By 11 p.m., she was driving around, looking for him.
He was listed as a John Doe at hospitals because he had no photo identification.
Lee Pearson said when he woke up, it was like he’d been out a second — no out-of-body, near-death experience.
“From my side of it, it was calm and reassuring,” Lee Pearson said.
Doctors have put a defibrillator and pacemaker in his chest, until they can diagnose what’s wrong.
When he learned what happened, Lee Pearson was thankful for those, like Angel, who stopped to help.
If he’d fallen 30 seconds early, he’d have dropped in an alley where no one would see him. Likewise, another 30 seconds and he would have been in a dark spot.
“I hate to say it was fortunate. It wasn’t fortunate,” Lee Pearson said. “It happened at a good place where people saw me.”
“The whole thing’s a miracle to me,” Lee Pearson added. “Without everybody way on down the line, I wouldn’t be here. There would be nothing to talk about.”
Sharon Pearson said some people call it a happy accident. She doesn’t say that.
“It’s a miracle. It’s definitely a miracle,” Sharon Pearson said. “We’re so thankful for both ladies. There were other people there, too. They all just jumped and did what they had to do.”
Fitch said out of every 10 medical calls for “no vitals,” medical crews only find out who survived maybe once or twice.
As of last Friday, the county had seen 10 “”no vitals” calls and had heard back from exactly two, Fitch said.
“It happens more often than you think in various fashions,” Fitch said.
This time, he said, the quick actions from bystanders on the scene gave Lee Pearson that little bit of extra time.
Fitch said he and his fellow emergency response directors want to show gratitude to all who were there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.