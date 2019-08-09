SEBRING — The Highlands News-Sun is excited to announce that local editorial cartoonist Gabe Clogston was presented a third place recognition by the Florida Society of News Editors in this year’s annual newspaper competition.
Executive Editor Romona Washington said, “The work of an editorial cartoonist is tough. Gabe came up with his own ideas for cartoons, often tying them in to a story the newsroom had already reported or was working on, or the editorial stance of the newspaper. His work never failed to surprise any of us.
“We are all quite proud of the work that Gabe has done through the years. He is a very talented artist.”
The cartoons by Clogston that were submitted for the 2019 competition included “We will survive,” “The Sunshine State,” “Thank you Mico,” and “Never Forgotten.”
“I enjoy creating art and my work for the newspaper has been both challenging and rewarding,” he said. “It means a lot to me that the editors wanted to submit some of my editorial cartoons.”
Clogston did not expect to win any awards.
“I was glad to just have my work submitted, let alone win an award for it,” he said.
Clogston has been an editorial cartoonist since 2007, with his work appearing in both Highlands News-Sun and the former Highlands Today.
The awards were presented last month during the annual FSNE Journalism Contest at The Vinoy in St. Petersburg. The competition for Editorial Cartoon was an open division, which resulted in Clogston’s work being put up against that of daily newspapers of all sizes in the state of Florida.
Clogston is the husband of Highlands News-Sun Editor Karen Clogston.
