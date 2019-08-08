SEBRING — The countdown to the new school year had an important stop at the elementary schools, which held their open house Tuesday evening where students and parents met the teachers and staff in preparation for Monday’s start of classes.
First-grader Trevor Bass met his teacher, Adele Smith, who is starting her second year teaching and first year at Fred Wild Elementary School. She taught one year in Fort Myers.
Bass’s mother, Samantha Curtiss, asked about the list of school supplies.
Smith explained the teachers decide what is needed so every grade is different. She advised to check the school’s website. Among the usual pencils, erasers and notebooks, the first-grade list includes three reams of white copy paper and the other grade levels require two or three reams of copy paper.
Smith’s classroom didn’t have an animal theme or other theme that is typical of elementary classrooms, but she did have a particular positive motif.
“Colorful, bright, happy,” she said. “I just wanted to make it an inviting place for them, and I know colors make me happy.”
Near the end of the two-hour open house session, Smith said 11 of her 18 students had shown up with their parents.
Among the information provided to parents at Fred Wild Elementary School was a notice, on a small blue piece of paper, about the slightly longer school day. It was titled “Top of the Bottom,” noting the Florida Department of Education’s list of 300 bottom performing elementary schools based on language arts assessment test scores.
“Because of this classification, Fred Wild must have 150 minutes of ELA (English language arts) instruction during the school day. To accomplish this, 20 additional minutes have been added to the school schedule. The school hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.,” the notice states.
“Being a Bottom 300 school will provide us with additional funds to implement a solid plan to help our students grow as readers,” the notice stated in conclusion.
Veteran Fred Wild teacher Diana Liles, who is teaching first-grade science and math, said students have to read at home and they have got to come to school.
“We are stressing attendance and reading, and we started last year,” she said. “You can’t learn if you are not here.”
Fred Wild’s new principal, Megan Moesching, said the focus is “getting them to school and getting them reading and we are on the right track. They have a great plan laid out and I am excited for the school year.”
She expects about 550 students.
The school has a few long-term substitute teachers who are filling positions, but they are more than qualified to take on the role, Moesching said.
The secondary schools are holding their open house sessions today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.