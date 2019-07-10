SEBRING — County Commissioner Don Elwell said he had four choices of public office in front of him.
He could run for Florida House District 55 in 2020, soon to be vacated by Rep. Cary Pigman, R-Avon Park; he could run for Highlands County Clerk of Courts in 2020, soon to be vacated by Bob Germaine; he could run for re-election to Board of County Commission District 1 in 2022, when his term ends; or he could just retire in 2022 after 12 years on the board.
He chose Clerk of Courts and made the announcement at Tuesday’s town hall meeting in Avon Park.
“I think that I can help the most people and the most people that I care about by staying in Highlands County,” Elwell said.
Elwell will seek the office along with fellow Republican candidates who have already filed to run: Deputy Clerk Gerome Kaszubowski and Road and Bridge Department Director Kyle Green.
Both were present at the town hall meeting.
This is a developing story. Be sure to read more in tomorrow's edition of the Highlands News-Sun.
