SEBRING — County Commissioner Don Elwell will host one of his bi-annual Town Hall-style meetings tonight in the South Florida State College University Center Auditorium in Avon Park. The two-hour meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
The subjects to be discussed include updates on U.S. 27 improvements, local economic development, and phases 2 and 3 of the Sebring Parkway.
Elwell said, “I’m really pleased that some of the county’s executive staff will be there as well, to help directly answer and address citizens’ concerns.”
Though the meeting’s first hour will center on those topics, much of the second hour will consist of an open floor Q&A where citizens may bring up any topic of concern.
“I love the format change and hope we get a good response on it from those in attendance,” Elwell said.
Admission is free and open to the public. Complimentary pizza, soda and water will be available at 5:30 p.m.
For more information, call Elwell at 863-381–5622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.