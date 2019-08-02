SEBRING — The emergency re-sodding of Avon Park High School’s Joe Franza Stadium has the School Board concerned about the district’s bidding procedures.
The School Board approved a bid in April to rehabilitate 13 athletic fields with it being known that Joe Franza Stadium was in especially dire condition.
Efforts to revitalize the Avon Park football field turf were unsuccessful and the decision was made to re-sod the entire field, at a cost of about $43,000, with a preseason football game just three weeks away.
This was not communicated to the School Board members, but the timeline of events was provided at Tuesday’s School Board meeting. Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt apologized to the board in a scripted update on the progress on revitalizing the district’s athletic fields.
“At this point, all 13 fields have significant improvement,” he said. “When we originally presented the program to the board in March, all 13 fields had significant weeds and grass issues from 10 years of underfunding and an ineffective program.”
Then, according to Dan Morgan’s report, the Avon Park High football field was striped with rye grass due to a misapplication of herbicides, Averyt said. The grass on the field, especially in the middle of the playing surface, was very weak with lots of areas barren with lots of weeds also present.
Morgan is the agronomist that the School Board contracted to determine what was needed to improve the athletic fields.
In his presentation Morgan said his program was designed to grow grass, but because of the wide area of bare spots, additional sod would be necessary.
The district had a “request for bid” for a 60-day growing program and an annual program after the 60 days, Averyt said. Even though it was known of the significant problems at Avon Park High football field, is was left in the bid, which was approved by the board on April 23.
In the first week in July, Averyt said he met with Morgan, Facilities Director Frank Brown and Avon Park High Athletic Director Mort Jackson to review the progress of the field.
“We determined that to ensure that the field was safe to play on, the only solution was to re-sod the field,” Averyt said. “Based on this meeting I made the recommendation to the superintendent to re-sod.
“At this point I should have notified the board,” Averyt said.
Morgan negotiated an excellent price of 7 cents per square foot for a total cost of $43,470 for 62,100 square feet of sod.
In hindsight, Averyt said he did not adequately communicate the potential amount of sod needed. He plans to have Morgan provide an update on all the fields at the Aug. 20 board meeting.
School Board Vice Chair Donna Howerton said when the district sought the field rehabilitation bids it was known that the football field at Avon Park High would be a major project.
“I am very upset about how this was handled,” she said. “Mr. Averyt, you are at fault and I am kind of upset with our agronomist [Dan Morgan]. I think back in January we told you all that the Avon Park field needed to be re-sodded. So you created an emergency in my eyes as a board member.”
School Board Attorney John McClure noted that the superintendent has purchasing authority up to $100,000 and that amount can be exceeded if there is an emergency.
The herbicides worked on 12 of the 13 fields, but it didn’t work on the Avon Park field, McClure said. There was concern that school was starting in three weeks and a game was also going to be played in three weeks. There was concern that it was a student safety issue; a student was injured last year due to a hole in the field.
“Was this a true emergency or could it have been foreseen?” McClure said. A good faith effort was tried to rehabilitate the field, but that failed.
Howerton said Thursday that she spoke to Superintendent Brenda Longshore about having a workshop on purchasing to make sure everyone is on the same page about communication with board members and vendors.
The district had a purchasing director years ago, but that was consolidated into Averyt’s position, she said.
Troy Maloyed of All About Lawns, Sebring, had bid on the district’s athletic field rehabilitation program.
The district could have saved money and this could have been dealt with in a better timely fashion, Maloyed said.
“It wasn’t a justifiable emergency. They allowed it to become an emergency. They knew all along that the field needed to be re-sodded,” he said.
