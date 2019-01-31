LAKE PLACID — The Highlands County Road and Bridge Department will close the intersection of Meadowlake Drive and Meadowlake Circle North near the address of 2 Meadowlake Circle North.
The road closure began Thursday for emergency repairs. No through traffic will be allowed at the construction site.
For more information, contact the Highlands County Road and Bridge Department at 863-402-6529.
