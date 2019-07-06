SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners approved a contract Tuesday to hire a new billing company for Emergency Medical Services.
Commissioners gave unanimous approval to the draft agreement with EMS/MC, EMS Management and Consultants, which will then go through final negotiations and agreement with the vendor.
Highlands County Deputy Chief of EMS Dustin Fitch told commissioners that timely filing of billing has been an issue with the previous vendor.
“We were looking at that while RFP-ing for a new company,” Fitch said, referring to the county asking for requests for proposals from vendors.
The company they chose, Fitch said, stood out in the areas of cost and the ability to view the progress of a bill in “real-time,” as it is being handled by the company.
Recently, a resident came to the Board of County Commission with a complaint about receiving a bill several months old for an ambulance ride to the hospital.
At that time, Fitch said that should not be happening.
When it came time to renew contracts for the coming fiscal year, Fitch and his supervisor, Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor, started looking for a new company.
Commission Vice Chair Ron Handley, noting that two people on EMS staff work with billing, asked if the county had an in-house billing department.
Fitch said no. The county has two people who handle other duties in addition to working with billing.
One makes sure that all the documentation EMS sends to the vendor is correct on the county’s side, Fitch said.
The other, he said, communicates with the vendor constantly to make sure that the vendor is filing paperwork for such things as Medicare denials.
Bashoor told commissioners that local EMS transports an average of 900 people per month.
“It’s very important the documentation is right,” Bashoor said.
Handley asked what happens if the county is not paid in a timely manner.
Then it’s turned over to a collections agency, Fitch said, which is separate from both the county and the billing company, for ethics reasons.
“Most billing companies do not involve themselves with collections,” Fitch said.
Handley noted that it sounds like a big business, having two staff members on the inside and two companies outside, but when Commission Chair Jim Brooks asked if other counties do the same, Fitch said Suwannee County and either Hendry or Glades county use this same company.
“They’re very happy with their service,” Fitch said.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck said she was concerned about how much of a percentage the vendor would charge on each bill for its service — which is how it is to be paid.
“Do we not pay them anything?” she asked.
Fitch said the way it’s done is either through a flat fee paid by the county or a percentage of each bill.
“They can’t charge us any more than 15% to negotiate a claim,” Fitch said.
It’s a percentage right now with the current company, he said, “off the top.”
With 900 people transported each month and 10,800 transported each year, Tuck asked again how much the new vendor would get.
Fitch said he would have to research it. When asked later by Commissioner Don Elwell how much the county pays the current contractor, he said he would need to retrieve that contract to see.
What he did know for certain is that EMS/MC’s percentage is lower.
Elwell suggested that if the price is lower and the service is better, commissioners may be “over-analyzing.”
Tuck then said she got calls from a patient who said their insurance would not accept the ambulance fee and they had four layers of paperwork to go through to collect the money.
“That’s why it has to be coded properly before it goes to the billing company,” said Brooks, who was once director of EMS. “When people are without a way to pay it, collections steps in.”
He said when EMS first started in the county, it did its own billing.
“Over the years, we found it was better to have outside billing,” Brooks said.
Deputy Chief of Fire Services Tim Eures will be the contract manager.
In related business, County Administrator Randy Vosburg asked commissioners if they were interested in allowing some patients to get waivers on their EMS fees.
He said county staff researched the matter and found that most of the surrounding counties have no waiver process.
Vosburg recommended Highlands County not have a waiver process either, and commissioners agreed.
Vosburg said he would keep the staff research on the matter on file for future reference.
