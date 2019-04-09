SEBRING — “New elementary” is listed on The School Board of Highlands County’s project list for the half-cent school sales tax, but declining enrollment has pushed back any new school construction.
On the School Board’s website, under Citizens’ Advisory Committee, the “new elementary” is listed along with the project lists, to be funded with half-cent revenue, from each school.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said Monday within the next 20 years the district may build a new school, but there is none on the horizon at this point even in the next five years.
A new school was part of the half-cent referendum, he noted, so the district could use the half-cent funds for a new school.
Voters approved the half-cent referendum in 2016.
As has been mentioned before (2015 and 2017), Averyt said the next classroom building project would be a classroom wing at Lake Country Elementary School.
“It just depends on how many portables there are at Lake Placid Elementary [School], but their population went down so we don’t really need the [classroom] wing,” he said. “We won’t do it until we absolutely need it because then there would be a rezoning of kids from Lake Placid Elementary [School] to Lake Country.”
Lake Placid Elementary School was close to being overcrowded a couple of years ago, but right now they are down in enrollment so there is sufficient room at both Lake Placid elementary schools, Averyt said.
In 2015 when Lake Placid Elementary School’s enrollment was at 845 students the district was starting to consider building a wing with six or eight classrooms at Lake Country Elementary School because a new classroom wing had already been built at Lake Placid Elementary School and Lake Country Elementary School’s enrollment was at 585.
But, the district lacked the funds for classroom construction and then Lake Placid Elementary School’s enrollment dropped from 845 in 2015 to 789 in 2016 in comparing the 10th day of the school year.
Lake Placid Elementary School’s enrollment was 750 on Monday.
An indicator of capacity is the availability of student transfer space for the Controlled Open Enrollment program. For the current year there was no space for student transfers to Lake Placid Elementary School, but for the 2019-20 school year the school has 20 available seats and Lake Country Elementary School has space for 64 students.
