SEBRING — Monday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day and many organizations are planning events today and tomorrow to recognize the veterans and active service personnel to say thanks for their service.
Today, the Lake Placid American Legion Post 25 will have an open house at 11 a.m. to pay homage to all veterans, acknowledge the 243rd anniversary of the Marine Corps and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the American Legion. A flag presentation, 21-gun salute, and lunch are part of the ceremony. A dinner is planned for later in the afternoon, along with live music. For information, call 863-465-0975.
The Military Sea Services Museum will host a 244th Marine Corps Birthday Party and Ice Cream Social from 2-4 p.m. today at 1402 Roseland Ave. The public is cordially invited. Birthday cake and ice cream will be served to all.
The American Legion Auxiliary will be celebrate 100 years at 3 p.m. today at the American Legion Post 69, 1301 W. Bell St. in Avon Park. There will be door prizes, food, raffles, a 50/50 and entertainment. For information, contact the Legion at 863-453-4553.
The American Legion Post 69 will celebrate Veterans Day with a ceremony at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the Post, 1301 W. Bell St. in Avon Park. Air Force JROTC will display the colors and a Flag Retirement Ceremony will take place after the ceremony.
The Veteran’s Council of Highlands County will host its annual “Veteran’s Day Parade” at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11. There will be several local road closures associated with this event that will limit vehicular traffic in the downtown Sebring area.
Lake Placid will host two events on Veterans Day, Monday. A special veterans recognition ceremony will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at DeVane Park, 115 W. Interlake Blvd., featuring soloist Emily Finke, veteran and special speaker Pastor David Waite and representatives of the Heartland Pops. A separate “Veterans Day Salute” concert will be presented by the same band at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid’s Genesis Center, 218 E. Belleview St. Selections at the concert will include a number of patriotic band pieces celebrating American military veterans and their faithful service on behalf of this country. Chairs will be provided for the attendees, but people are welcome to bring their own as well. There is no charge for either event, but a love offering will be collected at the evening concert. For more information, contact the office at the Presbyterian church at 863-465-2742.
Many restaurants and businesses around Highlands County will be offering free food items and/or special discounts to veterans and active service personnel as a “thank you” for their service. Below is a selection of restaurants and businesses throughout Highlands County offering these discounts, according to VeteransAdvantage.com.
Little Caesars Pizza — Offering a free pizza or $5 Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo on Monday.
IHOP — IHOP will offer a free stack of Red, White & Blue pancakes and breakfast combos (your choice) on Monday.
Outback Steakhouse — Outback is offering a special 20% Heroes discount today and Monday.
Olive Garden — Choose from six popular entrees from Olive Garden’s menu for free on Monday.
Red Lobster — Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or a free dessert to veterans, active duty military and reservists with a valid military ID on Monday. The offer is available both in-restaurant or on To Go orders picked up in the restaurant.
Chili’s — Chili’s is offering a free special menu to all veterans and active duty personnel on Monday with valid ID. The special menu includes Chili’s Chicken Crispers, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, Oldtimer with Cheese, Classic Bacon Burger, Chili or their Soup and Salad.
Bob Evans — Bob Evans is offering a free breakfast item, your choice from six items, available all day, as well as select lunch and dinner options.
Village Inn — Build your own free breakfast on Veterans Day by choosing four eligible breakfast items. This offer is only available for dine-in.
Dunkin Donuts — At participating Dunkin Donuts locations, show your military ID and receive a free doughnut, while supplies last.
Golden Corral — On Monday, Golden Corral is offering a free sit-in dinner “Military Appreciation Night” at all Golden Corral locations for any individual who has served in the United States Military. This free dinner includes a meal and drink. From 5-9 p.m. only.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.