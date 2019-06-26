SEBRING — Ex-felons who already have their voting rights restored may have dodged a legal requirement the Florida Legislature imposed after July 1.
Then again, they might not have. Senate Bill 7066, passed in this latest legislative session to clarify the conditions ex-felons must meet to restore voting rights, states all former felons must show they have repaid all fees, fines and restitution to get their voting rights back.
The bill takes effect Monday.
Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg said she and her staff have been taking registrations and sending them to the Division of Elections and the Florida Department of State.
“We’re just registering,” Ogg said Tuesday.
Tallahassee does the verification, she said.
That verification could be rather extensive, and former felons who hope to re-qualify as voters under an amendment passed last fall to speed up that process, may find quite a bit of paperwork slowing that process down.
At least one local resident has spoken out against the bill, calling the “addition” of fees to the process similar to a poll tax, a former voting requirement that would often keep poorer members of the voting rolls from exercising that right.
James Upchurch of Sebring said the uncertainty of whether or not they owe more money, or might have more fines and fees tacked on, would deter ex-felons who should be allowed to vote from registering or trying to exercise the right at their local polling place.
“I think that this is a real absurdity,” Upchruch said. “It seems to me another attack on democracy.”
Upchurch said a friend of his, from Texas, was prepared to re-register to vote this week. Upchurch was ready to help him make a trip back to Texas to ensure all fines have been paid, but they can’t go right now: That friend has experienced a heart problem and can’t travel.
“I hope he’ll be able to survive and register,” Upchurch said.
For now, Upchurch said it’s not clear which office has the information on whether or not a person’s rights have been restored: the Clerk of Courts, parole/probation officers or the local Supervisor of Elections.
Ogg said she’s just handling applications, suggesting other agencies take that role.
The 64-page bill outlines a process, and states that any person disqualified from voting by a felony offense, as long as the offense was not murder or a sexual crime, must have that disqualification terminated and voting rights restored once all terms of a sentence are completed.
That could include release from prison or jail, end of probation of community control, any other terms ordered by the trial court, end of any supervision monitored by the Florida Commission on Offender Review, to include parole and full payment of restitution to a victim, whether a person or the state.
Those financial obligations are considered completed once the former felon has paid them in full or have been forgiven or modified by the payee through the court or through notarized consent of the payee.
The former felon also must complete all service hours, if the court converts all financial obligation to community service hours.
Under this bill, those financial obligations shall be only the amount that the court imposed as part of the sentence, not fees, fines or costs that accrue after the date of the sentence.
The bill states that the court can modify the financial obligations of an original sentence, but those modifications are not allowed to infringe upon the victim’s rights under the U.S. Constitution or the Florida Constitution.
However, the obligation to pay financial obligations are not considered completed if the fees, fines and restitution have been converted to a civil lien.
The bill states that, once these obligations are met, and the former felon has had voting rights restored under Section 4, Article VI of the Florida State Constitution, the voting registration applicant must make a written affirmation that his or her voting rights have been restored.
