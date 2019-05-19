SEBRING — Robert Albert Mannarino, 59, of Sebring was arrested Sunday, May 12 by Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies.
Mannarino is facing charges including two counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon; burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed; and obstructing justice, tampering in the second degree.
Deputies were called out twice to Georgia Street in Sebring. Both time deputies interacted with Mannarino.
The initial contact with Mannarino and deputies was on May 3 when the Sheriff’s Office was called to 2413 Georgia St. due to a suspicious activity complaint. The HCSO report shows Mannarino as the complainant. During the investigation, Mannarino told deputies he “caught someone stealing and had to beat them up” in the neighboring property.
As the investigation continued, the deputy determined that Mannarino operated an unregistered vehicle. Deputies also determined Mannarino was an convicted felon and had not registered when he moved to Highlands County. After confirming Mannarino’s non-registered status, a deputy told him that he had to register at the detention facility.
The second contact the deputies had with Mannarino was May 12 after a neighbor called 911. The caller said Mannarino was in his yard yelling and hit the hood of his car with both fists. The action caused a dent in the victim’s car hood. Deputies did an internet search and found a replacement hood would cost anywhere from $200 to $1,000.
According to the report, the victim told the 911 dispatcher he knew the neighbor [Mannarino] owned a gun but he did not see it during the disturbance. When deputies got to the victim’s house, they realized the victim was Mannarino’s neighbor from the May 3 visit.
The victim provided a recorded statement to deputies that shows he asked Mannarino to leave his property but Mannarino refused and struck the hood of the car at that time. The victim told Mannarino he was going to call the law to which Mannarino allegedly threatened to beat the victim up. The victim told the deputy he thought the threat was credible.
During the recorded statement, the victim told deputies he knew Mannarino had a gun because he had seen it for himself. The victim said he was visiting Mannarino in his home one day when Mannarino showed him a Sig Saur black and chrome handgun. He made it clear the Sig Sauer was not a BB gun.
The victim allegedly was told to keep the gun possession a secret as Mannarino is a convicted felon, as was the victim. Mannarino told the victim he could get the victim a weapon if he wanted but the victim declined, the report states.
The deputy went to get Mannarino’s side of the story and made him aware of his Miranda rights. Mannarino said he was trying to get back a grill and denied denting the victim’s hood. He also denied owning a gun but said he found a BB gun in the victim’s yard, which he said he threw away.
The deputy then asked about his criminal registration status. After a bit of back and forth between the deputy, the detention facility and Mannarino, it was established that Mannarino did make contact with the detention facility but never did register.
While the deputy was on the phone trying to straighten out the registration status, another deputy was watching Mannarino who was handcuffed and sitting on the ground.
The arrest report said the deputy saw him trying to get rid of a round of .380 ammunition. Because of his multiple felony convictions, Mannarino’s right to firearms was not restored.
The arrest report shows multiple arrests in multiple counties since 2003. Mannarino was arrested May 12 and a search warrant was obtained for the residence.
The search revealed a cannabis grinder; metal box with cannabis, rolling papers and smoked “blunts,” glass pipe for smoking cannabis; Zap Cane [a weapon similar to a cattle prod]; and a Dollar General shopping cart.
Mannarino is in Highlands County jail. His arraignment date is June 17.
