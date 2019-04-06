SEBRING — A mix of color, creativity and style came together in artwork created by the gifted elementary and middle schools students of The School Board of Highlands County.
The students’ paintings and three-dimensional creations were on display Thursday at the Highlands Museum of the Arts under the theme, “Innovations, Exploring Your Genius.”
This was the second gifted-student art exhibit at the museum, after the May 2018 exhibit featuring pieces from elementary students, and the first to include middle school students.
The elementary gifted students have been building upon last year’s study of Renaissance thinkers, creators, inventors, artists and engineers.
The exhibit’s program notes that the students are exploring ways to express their thoughts, emotions, personalities, ideas, innovations, inventions and passions.
Avon and Park elementary teacher of the gifted Kim Lethbridge said the exhibit is a great opportunity for the kids to explore their genius and share it with the community.
The elementary students were exploring themselves and what they are into, so at different schools with different students, they took their creations into different directions and that is what they chose to display, she said. Some did abstract; some did 3D and just a variety of things depending on their inspirations.
Nearly all the 200 gifted elementary students participated in the art exhibit, Lethbridge said.
Sun ‘n Lake Elementary fifth-grader Allison Baker had a piece on display and checked the other artwork at the exhibit.
She didn’t have a title for her paper weaving project.
Speaking about her exhibit from the previous year, Baker said, “I liked last year’s more because I like doing drawings more and last year we did a self portrait and this year we did paper weaving.”
Highlands News-Sun asked Baker if her parents assist her or guide her with her artwork or if she is the talented one in the family?
“I think I am more artistic,” Baker replied.
Baker’s mother, Heather Green, agreed saying that she builds craft stuff, but her daughter is the artist.
Many of the elementary student paintings were colorful abstract works with titles such as: “Muddy Rainbow,” “Sunfall,” “The Rainbow Party” and “The Color Explosion.” Others created a scene such as a work by an Avon Elementary fourth-grader titled “Extinct,” which showed a dinosaur and a meteor in the sky.
Highlands Art League Executive Director Lynn Hamilton noted that the gifted student artwork will be on display through May 18 during the following days and times — Wednesday through Friday — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Highlands Museum of the Arts is in the Alan Altvater Cultural Center at 1971 Lakeview Drive, Sebring.
