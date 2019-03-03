SEBRING — The Highlands County BOCC Engineering Department will be replacing the existing yield sign at the intersecting connection road between CR 17 & US 98, with a stop sign on March 13. Due to traffic safety concerns within this area, installation of a stop sign has been determined to be a necessary action at this time. Please refer to the attached graphic, which depicts the location area where the signage change will occur. All traffic accessing CR 17 from US 98, in this area, will need to adhere to the new signage requirements following stop sign installation.
For further information, you may contact Highlands County Engineering Department at 863-402-6877.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.