SEBRING — Those blue lights in the rear view mirror do not indicate a Kmart blue light special. It means you are about to pay dearly for driving badly in a school zone because speeding motorists will be caught by the long arm of the law.
Authorities with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said the department has increased its patrol in Sebring and Avon Park. As of Wednesday morning, no uptick in traffic citations have been reported.
“People have been pretty good so far,” Scott Dressel, the Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said. “We always step up patrol in the first week. We will add more units if we identify a problem area.”
In the county’s more northern cities, problems present themselves in traffic patterns for drop off and pick up of students, officials said. Deputies have been busy dealing with distracted drivers who still have their cellphones out, despite the hands-free law for texting that went into effect in July.
Calls to the Sebring Police Department were not immediately answered, so no information was available from the organization.
In Lake Placid, officers have been busy enforcing safety laws in area school zones. As of Wednesday morning, officers had written 15 tickets.
Before school started, Lake Placid Police Department took to social media to inform the public that there will be no leniency for those who do not drive according to the rules of the road. The department posted officers would be in the area, along Interlake Boulevard, Green Dragon Drive and spots along the route.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said the problem is compounded because people are hurrying, they are not used to the flow of school traffic, and perhaps drivers do not feel they will get caught.
“For a few years we tried to issue more warnings than citations in hopes that a nicer, friendlier approach to traffic education would prevail over traffic enforcement,” he said. “It did not. Therefore, we have begun a stronger approach in traffic safety by starting off the new school year with citations. Warnings are given as drivers pass the speed limit signs or see the flashing light.”
Fansler and his officers have also shared educational information on safety items such as how to pass a school bus and where and when to stop for a bus.
Fansler said his department is not trying to target anyone or trying to break any records for tickets. The officers just want to keep students and other drivers and passengers safe.
“We take the safety of children very seriously,” he said. “The cost of a speeding ticket is far less than the cost of hitting a child or crossing guard and causing serious bodily injury or worse.
“Slow down. Parents know the school zone is a little bit of a nightmare, so come prepared,” Fansler said. “Be patient. Be courteous to other drivers.
“Continue to drive in an unsafe manner and our officers will be there to meet you with a signed reminder to slow down and drive safer,” he said.
The fines that come with speeding in a school zone are significantly higher than speeding fines that take place outside a school zone.
For instance, a speeding ticket for 6-9 mph over the posted limit is $131. The same infraction in a school zone will set a driver back $156. Getting caught speeding 10-14 mph over the posted speed limit costs $206, while in a school zone, the price jumps to $306.
