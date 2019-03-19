SEBRING — The Agency for Health Care Administration, or AHCA, has another local senior living facility’s license under review.
Fairway Pines at Sun ‘N Lake, an assisted living facility, is at 5959 Sun ‘n Lake Blvd. It is owned by American Senior Living of Florida LLC. The AHCA website reports the 175-bed facility is at capacity as of Monday afternoon.
The facility’s license was scheduled to expire on Feb. 28. Instead of automatically being renewed, AHCA is reviewing the matter. In a previous interview, AHCA spokeswoman Shelisha Coleman said a license is reviewed when fines or deficiencies have been levied on a facility.
AHCA is responsible for overseeing the Medicaid program and the licensure of the state’s health care facilities. AHCA says there are some 48,500 health care facilities in Florida. AHCA performs biennial inspections on facilities and posts the findings on its website.
It was during a biennial inspection of Fairway Pines that deficiencies were found and reported. An inspector arrived at the facility on Feb. 6 to perform “an abbreviated biennial-relicensure survey,” the report shows. “Deficient practice was identified at the time of the surveys,” the inspector found.
AHCA rates violations in classes. Class I shows an immediate risk of harm to a resident or a patient. Class II represents deficiencies that pose a direct “threat of harm to health, safety or welfare to patients or residents.” Class III are violations that can indirectly harm a patient or resident. Class IV violations are usually administrative and do not threaten patients, according to the AHCA site.
All but one of the deficiencies were Class III except for one that was listed as “Unclassified.” The report noted seven deficiencies in all.
An inspection of admission records showed a patient did not have a health assessment form as part of the admission process, which is required by AHCA. A resident who was admitted in 2017 (the month and date were redacted) did not have the assessment form, and no medical history or diagnoses were noted in the patient’s file. Also, instead of a medication list, there was a note that said “see attached list.” No medication list was attached.
Another violation fell under Staffing Standards. An annual tuberculosis (TB) testing for the staff was deemed deficient. It was determined the last negative TB results were recorded on May 18, 2017.
Training was found to be deficient. Facility administration is responsible for the direct care staff to receive a one-hour training on Do Not Resuscitate Orders within 30 days of their employment.
During the Feb. 6 inspection, three staff members were found to have not received training on the “facility’s policies and procedures regarding Do Not Resuscitate Orders.” The hire dates for those staff members were March 21, 2018; April 25, 2018; and April 27, 2018.
These same staff members were also missing another mandatory form in their personnel files. Neither person had an Affidavit of Compliance, which attests that they are qualified for the position they are holding or that they have not been unemployed from a position that requires a Level 2 screening for 90 days, according to the inspection report.
Fairway Pines holds a Limited Nursing Services (LNS) specialty license so residents can receive a certain amount of care and safety.
After a review of patient charts, findings show the facility did not provide the nursing skills to enable a particular resident to have the best quality of life possible. The LNS violation is redacted to protect the resident’s identity. The facility’s health and wellness director told the inspector the resident was going to have the facility evaluated to see if the facility could still meet his/her needs.
Under Limited Nursing Services, Resident Care Standards, another violation was found because the facility did not “employ or contract” a registered nurse for services needed by residents. The health and wellness director said they did have a contract with an RN but the person had recently been terminated and they had not replaced the RN yet.
Another deficient item involved LNS records after another sample of patient files showed the facility did not keep records of all the residents who were receiving care.
“The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County has received no complaints regarding this facility in the past year, and it appears that all of the concerns are AHCA-related,” Pamela Crain, spokeswoman for the DOH in Highlands and DeSoto counties, said in an email on Feb. 28.
The DOH gave the facility a “satisfactory” grade on April 20, 2018.
Highlands News-Sun was unable to get in touch with Brenda Bachman, Fairway Pines administrator, before press time Monday.
